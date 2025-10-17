PREP – HOA Fall Week 9 Recap

Things are settling into a groove in the Heart of America Conference 2025 fall athletic season.

The teams atop the HOA football and volleyball standings remain the same as the Kansas high school fall season heads into the home stretch.

Inman continues to lead the HOA football standings as the Teutons defeated Sedgwick 61-24 this past Friday night to improve to 6-0, 5-0 this season while Moundridge defeated Marion 28-12 and remains in second place at 5-1, 3-1.

Sterling defeated Conway Springs 46-20 to improve to 5-1, 2-1 and remained in third place while Hutchinson Trinity defeated Ellinwood 20-0 and remained in fourth place with a 5-1, 2-1 record. Ell-Saline is currently in 6th place with a 5-1, 0-0 record. The Cardinals are not scheduled to play an HOA contest this season.

The top spots in the HOA volleyball standings remain the same, as Moundridge remains atop the list with a 34-2, 12-1 record while Berean Academy is in 2nd at 25-7, 10-2 and Sedgwick is in third place with a 26-10, 10-2 record. Ell-Saline is in 8th place with a 12-20, 2-12 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept Ell-Saline in an HOA doubleheader on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs swept an HOA doubleheader against Sterling on Tuesday, winning the first match 2-1 and completing the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the 2nd match. … The Bulldog football team lost 44-8 against Sacred Heart on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Bennington on Thursday, losing 2-0 in each match. The Lady Cardinals were swept by Inman on Tuesday in an HOA doubleheader, losing the first match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Cardinal football team defeated Little River 22-20 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Marion on Thursday, winning the opener 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Warriors split a non-league triangular on Tuesday, defeating Flint Hills 2-1 but losing 2-1 against Goessel. … Soccer – The Warrior soccer team defeated the Wichita Defenders 7-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team got swept in a non-league doubleheader on Thursday, losing 2-0 in each match against Sacred Heart. The Lady Celtics were swept in an HOA doubleheader against Moundridge on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. … The Celtic football team defeated Ellinwood 20-0 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept Ell-Saline in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday, winning the first match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Teuton football team defeated Sedgwick 61-24 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Berean Academy on Thursday, losing 2-0 in the opener and 2-1 in the 2nd match. The Lady Bulldogs were swept by Christian Academy on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 28-12 against Moundridge on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Sterling on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Wildcats swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Wildcat football team defeated Marion 28-12 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team got swept by Sedgwick on Tuesday in an HOA doubleheader. The Lady Broncos lost each match 2-0. … The Bronco football team lost 22-0 against Republic County on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team won a single match against Flint Hills 2-1 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals swept an HOA doubleheader against Remington on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Cardinal football team lost 61-24 against Inman on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Moundridge on Thursday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Black Bears got swept by Bennington in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday, the Lady Black Bears lost the first match 2-1 and the second match 2-0. … The Black Bear football team defeated Conway Springs 46-20 on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 5 0 6 0

Moundridge 3 1 5 1

Sterling 2 1 5 1

Hutch Trinity 2 1 5 1

Marion 2 2 4 2

Remington 1 3 1 5

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 1

Bennington 0 3 0 6

Sedgwick 0 4 1 5

Friday, October 10

Ell-Saline 22, Little River 20

Sacred Heart 44, Bennington 8

Inman 61, Sedgwick 24

Moundridge 28, Marion 12

Republic County 22, Remington 0

Hutch Trinity 20, Ellinwood 0

Sterling 46, Conway Springs 20

Friday, October 17

Ell-Saline at Goessel

Bennington at Inman

Moundridge at Sedgwick

Remington at Marion

Medicine Lodge at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at South Sumner

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 34 2 12 1

Berean Acad. 25 7 10 2

Sedgwick 26 10 10 2

Inman 22 12 10 4

Bennington 31 7 9 5

Sterling 14 17 6 9

Marion 12 18 4 8

Ell-Saline 12 20 2 12

Remington 7 23 2 10

Hutch Trinity 2 24 1 13