PREP – HOA Fall Week 8 Recap

Teams are beginning to separate while there is still teams moving as the Heart of America Conference enters the midway point of the 2025 fall season.

The Inman Teutons continue to lead the HOA football standings after defeating Marion 52-30 this past Friday and improving to 5-0, 4-0 on the season.

The loss against Inman was Marion’s first loss of the season as the Bulldogs join Sterling, Hutchinson Trinity, and Moundridge with identical 4-1, 2-1 records. Ell-Saline also improved to 4-1 on the season, but the Cardinals will not qualify for the HOA title as the Cardinals will not play any HOA contests this season.

Moundridge continues to lead the HOA volleyball standings with a 30-2, 8-1 record while Berean Academy is in 2nd place with a 22-6, 8-2 record and Sedgwick ranks third with a 23-10, 8-2 record. Ell-Saline stands in 8th place with a 12-16, 2-8 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept a non-HOA doubleheader against Solomon on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs split a pair of matches on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wichita Classical 2-0 but lost an HOA match 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Bulldog football team lost 62-12 against Valley Falls on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals lost an HOA match 2-0 against Sedgwick and defeated Wichita Classical 2-0. … The Cardinal football team defeated Solomon 50-0 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept a non-HOA doubleheader against Wichita Classical on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Warriors went 4-0 on Saturday in the Burrton tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Elyria Christian 2-0, Hartford 2-0, Cunningham 2-0 and Sterling 2-0. The Lady Warriors swept a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson Trinity 2-0 and Sterling 2-0. … The Warrior soccer team lost 2-0 against Wichita Classical on Friday. The Warriors defeated Great Bend 5-2 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team lost a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday, falling 2-0 against Marion and 2-0 against Berean Academy. … The Celtic football team defeated Conway Springs 40-0 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team lost a single non-HOA match against Little River on Thursday, losing 2-1. The Lady Teutons went 3-2 on Saturday in the Canton-Galva tournament. The Lady Teutons defeated Wichita Homeschool 2-0, Goessel 2-0 and Canton-Galva 2-0. The Lady Teuton slost 2-1 against Little River and 2-0 against Halstead. The Lady Teutons won a pair of matches on Tuesday, defeating Remington 2-0 and Central Christian 2-0. … The Teuton football team defeated Marion 52-30 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team won a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson Trinity 2-0 and Sterling 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 52-30 against Inman on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team went 5-0 on Saturday in the Belle Plaine tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Chaparral 2-1, Central Christian 2-1, Mulvane 2-0, Smoky Valley 2-0 and Belle Plaine 2-0. The Lady Wildcats won a pair of matches on Tuesday, defeating Central Christian 2-0 and Remington 2-0. … The Wildcat football team defeated Remington 33-0 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball lost a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday, falling 2-0 against Moundridge and 2-0 against Inman. … The Bronco football team lost 33-0 against Moundridge on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team went 2-4 on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Perry-Lecompton 2-0 and Sabetha 2-1. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Silver Lake, 2-0 against Rossville, 2-0 against Eudora and 2-1 against Jefferson West. The Lady Cardinals won a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday, defeating Ell-Saline 2-0 and Bennington 2-0. … The Cardinal football team lost 12-6 against Sacred Heart on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team went 3-1 on Saturday in the Burrton tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Eyria Christian 2-0, Cunningham 2-0 and Fairfield 2-0. The Lady Black Bears lost 2-0 against Berean Academy. The Lady Black Bears lost a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Berean Academy and 2-0 against Marion. … The Black Bear football team defeated Medicine Lodge 47-10 on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 4 0 5 0

Marion 2 1 4 1

Sterling 2 1 4 1

Hutch Trinity 2 1 4 1

Moundridge 2 1 4 1

Remington 1 3 1 4

Ell-Saline 0 0 4 1

Sedgwick 0 3 1 4

Bennington 0 3 0 5

Friday, October 3

Ell-Saline 50, Solomon 0

Valley Falls 62, Bennington 12

Hutch Trinity 40, Conway Springs 6

Inman 52, Marion 30

Sterling 47, Medicine Lodge 10

Moundridge 33, Remington 0

Sacred Heart 12, Sedgwick 6

Friday, October 10

Little River at Ell-Saline

Sacred Heart at Bennington

Sedgwick at Inman

Marion at Moundridge

Hutch Trinity at Ellinwood

Republic County at Remington

Sterling at Conway Springs

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 30 2 8 1

Berean Acad. 22 6 8 2

Sedgwick 23 10 8 2

Inman 20 12 8 4

Sterling 14 13 6 5

Bennington 27 7 5 5

Marion 12 12 4 6

Ell-Saline 12 16 2 8

Remington 7 21 2 8

Hutch Trinity 2 20 1 11