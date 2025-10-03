PREP – HOA Fall Week 7 Recap

Inman and Moundridge lead the way in the Heart of America Conference as the 2025 fall sports seasons enter the midway portion of the season.

The Inman Teutons continue to lead the HOA football standings after the Teutons shutout Remington this past Friday 54-0. Inman leads the HOA with a 4-0, 3-0 record while Marion is in 2nd place with a 4-0, 2-0 record.

Sterling and Hutchinson Trinity are tied for third and fourth with identical 3-1, 2-1 records while Moundridge is fifth with a 3-1, 1-1 record.

Ell-Saline sits in sixth place with a 3-1 record, but the Cardinal are yet to play an HOA contest this season.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats lead the HOA volleyball standings with a 23-2, 8-1 record while Sedgwick sits in 2nd place with a 19-6, 6-2 record while Berean Academy is in third place with a 14-6, 6-2 record. Ell-Saline’s volleyball team is sitting sixth place with an 11-16, 2-7 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 6-1 on Saturday in the Wakefield tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County twice, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs also defeated Flint Hills Christian 2-0, Blue Valley 2-1, Pike Valley 2-0 and Wakefield 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Clifton-Clyde. The Lady Bulldogs swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 50-0- against Republic County on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Remington tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Remington 2-1 and Wichita Classical 2-0. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-1 against Flint Hills and 2-0 against Central Christian. The Lady Cardinals got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Sterling on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. … The Cardinal football team earned its third straight win Friday, defeating Canton-Galva 46-0.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team split an HOA doubleheader with Sedgwick on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors lost the first match 2-0 but won the 2nd match 2-1. … The Warrior soccer team defeated Central Christian 3-0 on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Wichita Warriors 4-1 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished 0-3 on Saturday in the Herington tournament. The Lady Celtics lost 2-0 against Canton-Galva, 2-0 against Centre and 2-0 against Rural Vista. The Lady Celtics got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Bennington on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. … The Celtic football team defeated Caldwell 48-7 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Sterling on Thursday, winning the opener 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-1 victory. The Lady Teutons got swept in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday, losing the first match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Teuton football team defeated Remington 54-0 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept a doubleheader against Wichita Classical on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Bulldog football team defeated Sedgwick 42-8 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Inman on Tuesday, winning the first match 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the 2nd match. … The Wildcat football team defeated Herington 49-6 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished 0-2 in the tournament it hosted on Saturday. The Lady Broncos lost 2-1 against Ell-Saline and 2-0 against Central Christian. The Lady Broncos got swept in a non-league doubleheader against Wichita Christian on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. … The Bronco football team lost 54-0 against Inman on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team split an HOA doubleheader with Berean Academy on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals won the opening match 2-0 but lost the 2nd match 2-1. … The Cardinal football team lost 42-8 against Marion on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Inman on Thursday. The Lady Black Bears lost the opener 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Black Bears finished 3-2 on Saturday in the Lyons tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Chaparral 2-0, Southeast of Saline 2-0 and South Haven 2-0. The Lady Black Bears lost 2-0 against Ellinwood and 2-0 against Lyons. The Lady Black Bears swept an HOA doubleheader against Ell-Saline on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Black Bear football team defeated Ellinwood 43-8 on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 3 0 4 0

Marion 2 0 4 0

Sterling 2 1 3 1

Hutch Trinity 2 1 3 1

Moundridge 1 1 3 1

Remington 1 2 1 3

Ell-Saline 0 0 3 1

Sedgwick 0 3 1 3

Bennington 0 3 0 4

Friday, September 26

Ell-Saline 46, Canton-Galva 0

Marion 42, Sedgwick 8

Inman 54, Remington 0

Republic County 50, Bennington 0

Hutch Trinity 48, Caldwell 7

Moundridge 49, Herington 6

Sterling 43, Ellinwood 8

Friday, October 3

Bennington at Valley Falls

Ell-Saline at Solomon

Conway Springs at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Marion

Moundridge at Remington

Sedgwick OPEN

Medicine Lodge at Sterling

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 23 2 8 1

Sedgwick 19 6 6 2

Berean Acad. 14 6 6 2

Sterling 11 10 6 3

Inman 15 9 7 4

Ell-Saline 11 15 2 7

Bennington 24 6 5 4

Marion 10 12 2 6

Remington 7 19 2 6

Hutch Trinity 2 18 1 9