PREP – HOA Fall Week 6 Recap

Things seem to be settling into a groove as the 2025 fall season in the Heart of America Conference is entering the midway point of the season.

The Inman football team stands atop the HOA football standings with a 3-0, 2-0 record while Marion is also undefeated in the season but only has one HOA victory. Ell-Saline ranks 7th in the HOA with a 2-1, 0-0 record.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats currently lead the HOA volleyball standings with a 21-2, 6-1 record while Sedgwick is in 2nd place with an 18-5, 5-1 and Berean Academy is in 3rd place with a 13-5, 5-1 record. Ell-Saline sits in 7th with a 9-11, 2-5 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Tescott tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ell-Saline 2-0, Thunder Ridge 2-0, Lincoln 2-0 and Sylvan 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Rock Hills. The Lady Bulldogs swept two matches on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs won an HOA match 2-0 against Ell-Saline and defeated Central Christian 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 60-6 against Marion on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Tescott tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Thundr Ridge 2-0, Lincoln 2-0 and Sylvan 2-0. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Bennington and 2-0 against Rock Hills. The Lady Cardinals lost two matches on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Remington in an HOA match and 2-1 against Central Christian. … The Cardinal football team defeated Norwich 54-6 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Douglass 2-0, Lyons 2-0 and Central Christian 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Halstead and 2-0 against Moundridge. The Lady Warriors went 1-1 on Tuesday, splitting a pair of HOA matches. The Lady Warriors defeated Moundridge 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Inman. … The Warrior soccer team suffered its third straight loss on Tuesday, falling 3-2 in overtime against Hesston.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday. The Lady Celtics defeated Wichita Classical 2-1 and lost 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Celtic football team defeated Remington 33-13 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team went 2-0 on Tuesday with a pair of HOA vitories. They defeated Marion 2-0 and Berean Academy 2-0. … The Teuton football team defeated Sterling 28-14 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 2-2 in its own tournament on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Eureka 2-1 and Lyons 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Halstead and 2-0 against Central Christian. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Inman and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Bulldog football team defeated Bennington 60-6 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Douglass 2-0, Berean Academy 2-0, Lyons 2-0, and Central Christian 2-1. The Lady Wildcats lost 2-1 against Halstead. The Lady Wildcats went 1-1 on Tuesday, splitting a pair of HOA matches. The Lady Wildcats defeated Marion 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Berean Academy. … The Wildcat football team defeated Medicine Lodge 28-21 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team went 1-3 on Saturday in the Chaparral tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Attica 2-0. The Lady Broncos lost to Clearwater 2-0, Pretty Prairie 2-1 and Wellington 2-1. The Lady Broncos split a pair HOA matches on Tuesday, defeating Ell-Saline 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Bennington. … The Bronco football team lost 33-13 against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team swept a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Sterling 2-0 and Hutchinson Trinity 2-0. … The Cardinal football team defeated Herington 46-22 on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday. The Lady Black Bears defeated Wichita Classical 2-1 and lost 2-0 in an HOA match against Sedgwick. … The Black Bear football team lost 28-14 against Inman on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 2 0 3 0

Marion 1 0 3 0

Sterling 2 1 2 1

Hutch Trinity 2 1 2 1

Moundridge 1 1 2 1

Remington 1 1 1 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 2 1

Sedgwick 0 2 1 2

Bennington 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 19

Ell-Saline 54, Norwich 0

Hutch Trinity 33, Remington 13

Sterling 28, Inman 24

Marion 60, Bennington 6

Moundridge 28, Medicine Lodge 21

Sedgwick 46, Herington 22

Friday, September 26

Ell-Saline at Canton-Galva

Marion at Sedgwick

Remington at Inman

Republic County at Bennington

South Sumner at Hutch Trinity

Moundridge at Herington

Sterling at Ellinwood

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 21 2 6 1

Berean Acad. 13 5 5 1

Sedgwick 18 5 5 1

Sterling 6 6 4 1

Inman 13 7 5 2

Bennington 16 5 3 4

Ell-Saline 9 11 2 5

Marion 8 12 2 6

Remington 7 15 2 6

Hutch Trinity 2 13 1 7