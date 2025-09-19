PREP – HOA Fall Week 4 Recap

Things are still jumbled towards the top of the 2025 Heart of America Conference fall football and volleyball standings.

Things are still jumbled, but it is only the first month of the season.

Sterling is the front team in the HOA football standings, only because the Black Bears are the only HOA team to win both of its first two games of the season, which were also HOA contests. Inman and Remington are both undefeated in HOA play, but Inman and Remington are 1-1 overall this season.

Ell-Saline comes in 7th place in the HOA with a 1-1 overall record, but the Cardinals are yet to play an HOA contest.

Moundridge currently leads the HOA volleyball standings with a 16-0, 5-0 record. Berean Academy ranks 2nd with a 7-2, 4-0 record while Sterling is 3rd with a 5-5, 3-0 record. Ell-Saline ranks 5th in the HOA with a 6-5, 2-1 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 5-0 on Saturday in the Sylvan tournament. The Lady Bulldogs def. Cunningham 2-0, Hays-Thomas More Prep 2-0, Logan/Palco 2-0, Natoma 2-0 and Sylvan 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs split an HOA doubleheader with Inman on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs won the opener 2-0 but lost the nightcap 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 42-6 against Remington on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished 4-1 on Saturday in the Solomon tournament. The Lady Cardinals def. Flint Hills Christian 2-0, Elyria Christian 2-0, Peabody Burns 2-0 and Tescott 2-1. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Rock Hills. The Lady Cardinals got swept on Tuesday, falling 2-0 and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Cardinal football team earned its first win of the season on Friday with a 52-6 victory against Osborne.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 2-1 in the Centre tournament on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Marion 2-0 and Rural Vista 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Little River. … The Warrior soccer team improved to 5-0-0 this season on Friday with a 6-0 victory against the Wichita Warriors. The Warriors suffered their first loss on Tuesday, losing 3-0 against Wichita Trinity.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team competed in the Haven tournament on Saturday but finished 0-5. The Lady Celtics lost 2-0 against Cheney, 2-0 against Garden Plain, 2-0 against Haven, 2-0 against Inman and 2-0 against Kingman. … The Celtic football team defeated Sedgwick 23-8 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team competed in the Haven tournament and finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Teutons defeated Hutch Trinity 2-0 and Kingman 2-0. The Lady Teutons lost 2-0 against Garden Plain, 2-0 against Cheney and 2-0 against Haven. The Lady Teutons split an HOA doubleheader with Bennington on Tuesday. The Lady Teutons lost the opener 2-0 but rebounded to win the nightcap 2-0. … The Teuton football team defeated Wichita Trinity 32-27 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 1-2 on Saturday in the Centre tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Wichita Gladiators 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Berean Academy and 2-0 against Little River. The Lady Bulldogs split an HOA doubleheader with Remington on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs won the opener 2-0 but lost the nightcap 2-1. … The Bulldog football team defeated Douglass 24-14 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished 5-0 on Saturday in the Goessel tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Canton-Galva 2-0, Goessel 2-0, Fairfield 2-0, Sedgwick 2-0 and South Haven 2-0. The Lady Wildcats swept Ell-Saline on Tuesday, winning each match by 2-0 counts. … The Wildcat football team lost 27-15 against Sterling on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished with a 2-1 record on Saturday in the Flint Hills tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Cedar Vale 2-0 and Bluestem 2-0. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Chase County. The Lady Broncos split an HOA doubleheader with Mario on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos lost the opener 2-0 but rebounded to win the nightcap 2-1. … The Bronco football team defeated Bennington 42-6 on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished with a 4-1 record on Saturday in the Goessel tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Canton-Galva 2-0, Goessel 2-0, Central Christian 2-0 and Southeast 2-0. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Moundridge. The Lady Cardinals swept a non-conference doubleheader against Wichita Classical on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Cardinal football team lost 23-8 against Hutch Trinity on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept in a non-league triangular on Monday as they lost 2-0 against Smoky Valley and 2-0 against Ellinwood. The Lady Black Bears swept Hutchinson Trinity 2-0 and 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Black Bear football team defeated Moundridge 27-15 on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 2 0 2 0

Inman 1 0 2 0

Remington 1 0 1 1

Marion 0 0 2 0

Hutch Trinity 1 1 1 1

Moundridge 1 1 1 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 1

Bennington 0 2 0 2

Sedgwick 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 12

Ell-Saline 52, Osborne 6

Hutch Trinity 23, Sedgwick 8

Inman 32, Wichita Trinity 27

Marion 24, Douglass 14

Remington 42, Bennington 6

Sterling 27, Moundridge 15

Friday, September 19

Ell-Saline at Canton-Galva

Marion at Sedgwick

Remington at Inman

Republic County at Bennington

South Sumner at Hutch Trinity

Moundridge at Herington

Sterling at Ellinwood

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 16 0 5 0

Berean Acad. 7 2 4 0

Sterling 5 5 3 0

Sedgwick 16 4 3 1

Ell-Saline 6 5 2 4

Bennington 10 4 2 4

Marion 6 8 2 4

Inman 9 7 1 2

Hutch Trinity 1 10 1 4

Remington 3 11 1 5