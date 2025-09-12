PREP – HOA Fall Week 3 Recap

Early separation has begun in the Heart of America Conference during the 2025 fall sports campaign.

More separation will be seen tonight when four different HOA football games pit HOA teams against each other.

The highlight of the second week of HOA football will be in Moundridge when the Wildcats play host to Sterling. Both Moundridge and Sterling were coming off HOA victories in the opening week of the season last Friday night as Sterling defeated Sedgwick and Moundridge defeated Bennington. Moundridge and Sterling are joined by Inman, as the only HOA teams to enter the 2nd week of the regular seasons with 1-0 HOA records.

Berean Academy, which is the only HOA team not to have a football team, but plays boys’ soccer during the fall, is also undefeated this season at 4-0-0.

On the volleyball court, Berean Academy has jumped out to the early lead with a 5-1, 4-0 record while Moundridge is 9-0, 3-0 and Sterling is 3-3, 1-0.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split a pair of HOA matches on Tuesday, defeating Marion 2-0 but losing 2-1 against Berean Academy. The Lady Bulldogs won a pair of non-league matches Thursday as they defeated Herington 2-0 and Republic County 2-0. … The Bulldog football team opened its season on Friday losing 52-0 against Moundridge.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost both its matches Tuesday, falling 2-0 against Bennington and 2-0 against Berean Academy. … The Cardinal football team opened its season on Friday losing 32-8 against Hanover.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team split a pair of matches on Friday with Central Christian. The Lady Warriors won the opener 2-1 but dropped the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Warriors won both matches on Tuesday, defeating Ell-Saline 2-0 and Bennington 2-1. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team improved to 3-0 this season on Friday with a 2-0 victory against Heritage Christian Academy. The Warriors improved to 4-0 with a 2-1 victory against Kansas City Christian on Saturday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team split its two matches on Tuesday, defeating Remington 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Central Christian. … The Celtic football team opened its season on Friday losing 24-6 against Inman.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team hosted a tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Teutons defeated Remington 2-0, Conway Springs 2-0 and Chaparral 2-1. The Lady Teutons lost 2-0 against Moundridge and 2-1 against Sedgwick. The Lady Teutons split their two matches on Tuesday, defeating Wichita Classical 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Teuton football team opened its season Friday with a 24-6 victory against Hutchinson Trinity.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team competed in the Pratt tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ashland twice in the tournament, each match by 2-0 scores. The Lady Bulldogs also defeated Central Christian 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Medicine Lodge and 2-1 against Hodgeman County. The Lady Bulldogs split their two matches on Tuesday as they defeated Ell-Saline 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Marion. … The Bulldog football team opened its season on Friday with a 62-14 victory against Herington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team competed in the Inman tournament on Saturday and won all five of its matches. The Lady Wildcats defeated Chaparral 2-0, Conway Springs 2-0, Inman 2-0, Sedgwick 2-0 and Remington 2-0. The Lady Wildcats went 2-0 on Tuesday, defeating Wichita Classical 2-0 and Sedgwick 2-0. … The Wildcat football team opened its season Friday with a 52-0 victory against Bennington.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team competed in the Inman tournament on Saturday, but did not way any of their 5 matches. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Moundridge, 2-0 against Sedgwick, 2—0 against Inman, 2-0 against Conway Springs and 2-0 against Chaparral. The Lady Broncos lost both matches on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Sterling and 2-0 against Hutchinson Trinity. … The Bronco football team opened its season on Friday suffering an 18-0 loss against Douglass.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team competed in the Inman tournament on Saturday and finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Cardinals defeated Inman 2-1, Chaparral 2-0, Remington 2-0 and Conway Springs 2-1. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Moundridge. The Lady Cardinals went 1-1 on Tuesday, defeating Inman 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Cardinal football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 47-6 loss against Sterling.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team competed in the Pratt-Skyline tournament on Saturday and finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Black Bears defeated Pawnee Heights 2-0 and Pratt-Skyline 2-0. The Lady Black Bears lost 2-1 against Jetmore and 2-0 against South Gray. The Lady Black Bears split their two matches on Tuesday as they defeated Remington 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Canton-Galva. … The Black Bear football team opened its season on Friday with a 47-6 victory against Sedgwick.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 1 0 1 0

Inman 1 0 1 0

Sterling 1 0 1 0

Marion 0 0 1 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 1

Remington 0 0 0 1

Bennington 0 1 0 1

Sedgwick 0 1 0 1

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 5

Moundridge 52, Bennington 0

Hanover 32, Ell-Saline 8

Inman 24, Hutch Trinity 6

Marion 62-14

Douglass 18, Remington 0

Sterling 47, Sedgwick 6

Friday, September 12

Ell-Saline at Osborne

Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick

Wichita Trinity at Inman

Douglass at Marion

Moundridge vs. Sterling

Remington at Bennington

Sterling at Moundridge

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Berean Aca. 5 1 4 0

Moundridge 9 0 3 0

Sterling 3 3 1 0

Sedgwick 10 3 3 1

Ell-Saline 2 2 2 2

Hutch Trinity 1 3 1 2

Bennington 4 3 1 3

Marion 4 5 1 3

Inman 6 3 0 1

Remington 0 9 0 4