PREP – HOA Fall Week 15 Recap

The Heart of America Conference played its way all the way through the 2025 fall athletic season and thanks to the Sterling Black Bear football team, that resulted in a final state championship added to the HOA awards case for the season.

The Black Bears defeated Rossville 35-34 Friday night to win the Class 1A state championship.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past season or this past week in the football playoffs:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 34-8, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 9-2, 0-0 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 28-8, 10-2 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team finished the season with a 8-3, 2-2 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 27-14, 10-4 record. … The Teuton football team finished the season 9-1, 7-0.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season 7-3, 3-2.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 38-3, 12-1 record. … The Wildcat football team finished the season with a 8-3, 4-2 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 10-2 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Rossville 35-34 on Friday to win the 2025 Class 1A state championship.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 7 0 9 1

Sterling 3 1 12 1

Moundridge 4 2 8 3

Marion 3 2 7 3

Hutch Trinity 2 2 8 3

Ell-Saline 0 0 9 2

Remington 2 4 2 7

Bennington 0 4 0 8

Sedgwick 0 6 1 7

Friday, November 28

Class 1A playoffs

Sterling 35, Rossville 34

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 38 3 12 1

Berean Acad. 28 8 10 2

Sedgwick 28 12 10 2

Inman 27 14 10 4

Bennington 34 8 9 5

Sterling 15 19 6 9

Marion 13 20 4 8

Ell-Saline 13 22 2 12

Remington 7 26 2 10

Hutch Trinity 2 29 1 13