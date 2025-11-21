PREP – HOA Fall Week 14 Recap

The Heart of America Conference entered last week’s action with four teams remaining alive in the 2025 fall sports season, a possibility of having three teams remaining alive this week and a guarantee to have at least one remaining.

The HOA has one team, the Sterling Black Bear football team, remaining as the 2025 football season enters the semifinal round.

Ell-Saline’s football team was one of those four HOA teams still alive entering last week’s action, but the Cardinals saw their season come to an end after a 46-44 loss against Lincoln in the 8-man I quarterfinals.

Moundridge also saw its season come to an end after a 22-14 loss against Smith Center in the Class 1A playoffs.

Sterling kept its season alive with a 44-42 victory against HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs.

The Black Bears will look to keep their season alive Friday night when they play host to Smith Center in the 1A semifinals.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past season or this past week in the football playoffs:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 34-8, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 46-44 against Lincoln in the 8-man I playoffs.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 28-8, 10-2 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 44-42 against Sterling in the Class 1A playoffs.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 27-14, 10-4 record. … The Teuton football team finished the season 9-1, 7-0.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season 7-3, 3-2.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 38-3, 12-1 record. … The Wildcat football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 22-14 against Smith Center in the Class 1A playoffs.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 10-2 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team advanced in the Class 1A playoffs on Friday with a 44-42 victory against Sterling.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 7 0 9 1

Sterling 3 1 10 1

Moundridge 4 2 8 3

Marion 3 2 7 3

Hutch Trinity 2 2 8 3

Ell-Saline 0 0 9 2

Remington 2 4 2 7

Bennington 0 4 0 8

Sedgwick 0 6 1 7

Friday, November 14

8-Man I Playoffs

Lincoln 46, Ell-Saline 44

Class 1A playoffs

Smith Center 22, Moundridge 14

Sterling 44, Hutch Trinity 42

Friday, November 21

Class 1A playoffs

Smith Center at Sterling

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 38 3 12 1

Berean Acad. 28 8 10 2

Sedgwick 28 12 10 2

Inman 27 14 10 4

Bennington 34 8 9 5

Sterling 15 19 6 9

Marion 13 20 4 8

Ell-Saline 13 22 2 12

Remington 7 26 2 10

Hutch Trinity 2 29 1 13