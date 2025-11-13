PREP – HOA Fall Week 13 Recap

The Heart of America Conference has four teams still alive in the 2025 fall sports season as the season heads into the home stretch and for the second week in a row the HOA is guaranteed to at least have one team alive next week.

Last week the HOA was guaranteed of at least two teams as the HOA had four teams battling each other for the right to advance in the Class 1A playoffs as Sterling battled Marion and Moundridge battled Inman.

Ell-Saline, the lone 8-man football team remaining in the HOA, is keeping its season alive in football as the Cardinals defeated Madison 56-8 last Friday and is serving as host this Friday night in the 8-man I quarterfinal.

Sterling defeated Marion 53-14 and will play host to HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity, who defeated Republic County 43-14 Friday, this Friday night. Moundridge defeated Inman 22-14 last Friday and will play at Smith Center in the Class 1A quarterfinals this Friday.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past season or this past week in the football playoffs:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 34-8, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team defeated Madison 58-8 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 28-8, 10-2 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team defeated Republic County 43-14 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 27-14, 10-4 record. … The Teuton football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 22-14 against Moundridge in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … The Bulldog football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 53-14 against Sterling in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 38-3, 12-1 record. … The Wildcat football team defeated Inman 22-14 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 10-2 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Marion 53-14 on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 7 0 9 1

Sterling 3 1 9 1

Moundridge 4 2 8 2

Marion 3 2 7 3

Hutch Trinity 2 2 8 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 9 1

Remington 2 4 2 7

Bennington 0 4 0 8

Sedgwick 0 6 1 7

Friday, November 7

8-Man I Playoffs

Ell-Saline 56, Madison 8

Class 1A playoffs

Sterling 53, Marion 14

Moundridge 22, Inman 14

Hutch Trinity 43, Republic County 14

Friday, November 14

8-Man I Playoffs

Lincoln at Ell-Saline

Class 1A playoffs

Moundridge at Smith Center

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 38 3 12 1

Berean Acad. 28 8 10 2

Sedgwick 28 12 10 2

Inman 27 14 10 4

Bennington 34 8 9 5

Sterling 15 19 6 9

Marion 13 20 4 8

Ell-Saline 13 22 2 12

Remington 7 26 2 10

Hutch Trinity 2 29 1 13