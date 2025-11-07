PREP – HOA Fall Week 12 Recap

With the 2025 fall season heading down the home stretch in the Heart of America Conference, the HOA still has six football teams alive in the postseason.

Ell-Saline is one of three HOA football teams which will serve as host for Friday’s 2nd round in their respective football classifications as the Cardinals will play host to Madison in the Eight-Man I playoffs.

Sterling will also play host to HOA rival Marion while Inman will play host HOA rival Moundridge while Hutchinson Trinity will play at Republic County in the Class 1A playoffs.

The high school volleyball season is finished in the state of Kansas, and the HOA had five different teams advance beyond the regional round to the sub-state tournament, but did not have any team qualify for their respective state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week or how they finished the 2025 season:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 34-8, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team will play host to Madison on Friday in the 2nd round of the 8-man I playoffs.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 28-8, 10-2 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team defeated Plainville 20-0 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 27-14, 10-4 record. … The Teuton football team will play at Moundridge on Friday in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … Football – The Bulldog football team defeated Sacred Heart 26-12 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 38-2, 12-1 record. … The Wildcat football team will play at Inman on Friday in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 10-2 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Herington 63-6 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 7 0 9 0

Sterling 3 1 8 1

Moundridge 4 2 7 2

Marion 3 2 7 2

Hutch Trinity 2 2 7 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 8 1

Remington 2 4 2 7

Bennington 0 4 0 8

Sedgwick 0 6 1 7

Friday, November 7

8-Man I Playoffs

Madison at Ell-Saline

Class 1A playoffs

Marion at Sterling

Moundridge at Inman

Hutch Trinity at Republic County

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 38 3 12 1

Berean Acad. 28 8 10 2

Sedgwick 28 12 10 2

Inman 27 14 10 4

Bennington 34 8 9 5

Sterling 15 19 6 9

Marion 13 20 4 8

Ell-Saline 13 22 2 12

Remington 7 26 2 10

Hutch Trinity 2 29 1 13