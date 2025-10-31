PREP – HOA Fall Week 11 Recap

The Heart of America Conference is down to six teams left alive in the 2025 fall sports season.

All six of those teams are alive in the football playoffs and three of those six will see their first playoff action Friday night with Sterling and Hutchinson Trinity serving as host for their Class 1A playoff games.

Ell-Saline extended its 2025 football season on Thursday with a 56-0 victory against Washington County to improve to 8-1 this season.

Inman and Moundridge also won their first playoff games on Thursday night with Inman defeating Conway Springs 14-13 and Moundridge eliminating Medicine Lodge 33-7. Remington saw its season come to an end on Thursday, losing 64-0 against Smith Center.

Sterling will play host to Herington Friday in the 1A playoffs, while Marion will play at Sacred Heart and Hutchinson Trinity will host Plainville on Friday.

On the volleyball court, the HOA saw its 2025 season come to an end on Saturday when Bennington, Berean Academy, Inman and Moundridge all qualified and competed in different sub-state tournaments but none of the four were able to win a sub-state title and advance to this week’s state tournament.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Inman in the first round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog football team lost 66-24 against Herington on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team defeated Central Plains 36-6 on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Washington County 56-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the 8-man I playoffs.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Valley Heights in the first round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Warrior soccer team lost 2-1 against Wichita Classical on Thursday. The Warriors defeated El Dorado 3-1 on Monday in the opening round of the Class 4-1A regional tournament. The Warriors saw their season come to an end Thursday night when they lost 3-1 against Cair-Paravel in the regional finals.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team lost 34-12 against Sterling on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Teutons defeated Bennington 2-0 in the opening round but lost 2-1 against Valley Heights in the championship match. … The Teuton football team defeated Moundridge 22-7 on Friday. The Teutons defeated Conway Springs 14-13 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … The Bulldog football team defeated Valley Heights 14-7 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it 1-1 in a Class 2A sub-state. The Lady Wildcats defeated Chase County 2-0 in the opening round but lost 2-0 against Hillsboro in the championship match. … The Wildcat football team lost 22-7 against Inman on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Medicine Lodge 33-7 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bronco football team defeated Sedgwick 40-0 on Friday. The Broncos lost 64-0 against Smith Center on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Hillsboro in the first round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Cardinal football team lost 40-0 against Remington on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear finished the season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 34-12 on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 7 0 9 0

Sterling 3 1 7 1

Moundridge 4 2 7 2

Marion 3 2 6 2

Hutch Trinity 2 2 6 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 8 1

Remington 2 4 2 7

Bennington 0 4 0 8

Sedgwick 0 6 1 7

Friday, October 24

Ell-Saline 36, Central Plains 6

Herington 66, Bennington 24

Sterling 34, Hutch Trinity 12

Inman 22, Moundridge 7

Marion 14, Valley Heights 7

Remington 40, Sedgwick 0

Thursday, October 30

8-Man Division I Playoffs

Ell-Saline 56, Washington County 0

Class 1A Playoffs

Inman 14, Conway Springs 13

Smith Center 64, Remington 0

Moundridge 33, Medicine Lodge 7

Friday, October 31

Class 1A Playoffs

Herington at Sterling

Marion at Sacred Heart

Plainville at Hutch Trinity

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 38 3 12 1

Berean Acad. 28 8 10 2

Sedgwick 28 12 10 2

Inman 27 14 10 4

Bennington 34 8 9 5

Sterling 15 19 6 9

Marion 13 20 4 8

Ell-Saline 13 22 2 12

Remington 7 26 2 10

Hutch Trinity 2 29 1 13