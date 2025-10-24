PREP – HOA Fall Week 10 Recap

The 2025 fall postseason has begun in the Heart of America Conference and the Bennington, Berean Academy, Inman, Moundridge and Sedgwick volleyball teams all continued their seasons this past Monday by qualifying in the top two in different Class 2A regional volleyball tournaments and will compete Saturday in different Class 2A sub-state tournaments around the area.

HOA’s Bennington will host HOA rivals Inman and Berean Academy while Moundridge will host HOA rival Sedgwick in two different Class 2A sub-state tournament Saturday.

Moundridge won the 2025 HOA volleyball championship with a 37-2, 12-1 record, while Berean Academy finished second with a 29-7, 10-2 record, Sedgwick was third at 28-11, 10-2, and Inman finished fourth at 26-13, 10-4. Ell-Saline finished in 8th place in the HOA with a 13-22, 2-12 record.

The HOA football championship will be determined Friday night in Moundridge when the Wildcats play host to Inman.

If Inman defeats Moundridge, the Teutons will be the 2025 HOA champions, but if the Wildcats win, the 2025 HOA championship will be shared. Inman enters the showdown with a 7-0, 6-0 record while Moundridge enters with a 6-1, 4-1 4 record, while Sterling (6-1, 2-1) plays host to Hutchinson Trinity (6-1, 2-1) in another season finale with HOA title hopes on the lines.

Ell-Saline (6-1, 0-0) will finish the regular season by hosting Central Plains.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team qualified for a Class 2A sub-state tournament on Monday when they finished 3-0 and won a Class 2A regional championship. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Herington 2-0, Sedgwick 2-1 and Sacred Heart 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 76-0 against Inman on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when they went 1-2 in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Plainville 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Syracuse and 2-0 against Hays Thomas More Prep. … The Cardinal football team defeated Goessel 50-0 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team qualified for a Class 2A sub-state tournament on Monday when they finished 3-0 and won a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Solomon 2-0, Chase County 2-0 and Marion 2-0. … The Warrior soccer team defeated Wichita West 2-1 on Thursday. The Warriors tied Buhler 1-1 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team got swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday, losing 2-1 against Larned and 2-0 against Lyons. The Lady Celtics saw their season come to an end on Monday when they finished 0-3 in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Celtics lost 2-0 against Ellinwood, 2-0 against Stanton County and 2-1 against Wichita County. … The Celtic football team defeated Medicine Lodge 27-0 on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept a non-league doubleheader against Pratt-Skyline on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Teutons qualified for a Class 2A sub-state tournament on Monday when they finished 2-1 and were in 2nd place in a regional tournament. The Lady Teutons defeated Central Christian 2-0 and Washington 2-1 but lost 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Teuton football team defeated Bennington 76-0 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when they finished 1-2 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Solomon 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Berean Academy and 2-0 against Chase County. … The Bulldog football team defeated Remington 28-12 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team advanced to the Class 2A sub-state tournament on Monday when they won a Class 2A regional tournament with a 3-0 record. The Lady Wildcats defeated Washington County 2-0, Central Chirstian 2-0 and Inman 2-0. … The Wildcat football team defeated Sedgwick 38-8 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when they finished 0-3 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Hillsboro, 2-0 against Valley Heights and 2-1 against Republic County. … The Bronco football team lost 28-12 against Marion on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team qualified for a Class 2A sub-state tournament on Monday when they finished 2-1 and in 2nd place in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Sacred Heart 2-1 and Herington 2-0. The Lady Cardinals lost to Bennington 2-1. … The Cardinal football team lost 38-8 against Moundridge on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when they finished 1-2 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Trego County 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Atwood and 2-0 against Medicine Lodge. … The Black Bear football team defeated South Sumner 75-33 on Friday.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 6 0 7 0

Moundridge 4 1 6 1

Sterling 2 1 6 1

Hutch Trinity 2 1 6 1

Marion 3 2 5 2

Remington 1 4 1 6

Ell-Saline 0 0 6 1

Bennington 0 4 0 7

Sedgwick 0 5 1 6

Friday, October 17

Ell-Saline 50, Goessel 0

Inman 76, Bennington 0

Moundridge 38, Sedgwick 8

Marion 28, Remington 12

Hutch Trinity 27, Medicine Lodge 0

Sterling 75, South Sumner 33

Friday, October 24

Central Plains at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Herington

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Inman at Moundridge

Marion at Valley Heights

Sedgwick at Remington

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 37 2 12 1

Berean Acad. 28 7 10 2

Sedgwick 28 11 10 2

Inman 26 13 10 4

Bennington 34 7 9 5

Sterling 15 19 6 9

Marion 13 20 4 8

Ell-Saline 13 22 2 12

Remington 7 26 2 10

Hutch Trinity 2 29 1 13