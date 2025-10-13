PREP – Fall Week 9 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, October 13
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline at Halstead
SE of Saline vs. Smoky Valley
AVCTL II Soccer
Andover Central at Salina Central
Tuesday, October 14
HOA Soccer
Berean Academy vs. Wichita Defenders
HOA Volleyball
Inman at Ell-Saline
Berean Academy at Goessell
Berean Academy vs. Flinthills
Marion vs. Christian Academy
Moundridge at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Sedgwick
Sterling at Bennington
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline at Ellsworth
Lyons at Beloit
Minneapolis at Republic County
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Chapman
Clay Center at Concordia
Marysville at Rock Creek
AVCTL I Volleyball
Salina South at Junction City
Salina South vs. Salina Central
Campus at Maize High
Derby at Maize High
Campus vs. Derby
Hutchinson at Maize South
Valley Center at Maize South
Hutchinson vs. Valley Center
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Newton at Salina South
Hutchinson at Maize High
Maize South at Campus
Valley Center at Derby
AVCTL II Volleyball
Salina Central at Junction City
Salina Central vs. Salina South
Andover at Goddard
Andover Central at Goddard
Andover vs. Andover Central
Ark City at Eisenhower
Newton at Eisenhower
Ark City vs. Newton
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Salina Central at Eisenhower
Newton at Salina South
Andover at Rose Hill
Ark City at Goddard
Thursday, October 16
HOA Soccer
Berean Academy vs. Wichita West
HOA Volleyball
Berean Academy at Bluestem
Hutch Trinity at Larned
Hutch Trinity vs. Lyons
Inman at Pratt-Skyline
NCAA Volleyball
Beloit at Republic County
Ellsworth at Central Plains
Lyons vs. Hutch Trinity
NCKL Volleyball
Wamego at Ottawa
Wamego vs. Louisburg
AVCTLI Volleyball
Salina South at Manhattan
Maize South at Manhattan
Maize South vs. Salina South
Campus at Andover High
Valley Center at Andover
Campus vs. Valley Center
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Salina South at Buhler
Campus at Circle
McPherson at Hutchinson
Maize at Wichita Northwest
Newton at Maize South
Andover at Valley Center
AVCTL II Volleyball
Andover vs. Campus
Andover vs. Valley Center
Goddard at Newton
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
And Central at Wichita Southeast
Ark City at Winfield
Wichita East at Eisenhower
Newton at Maize South
Friday, October 17
HOA Football
Ell-Saline at Goessel
Bennington at Inman
Moundridge at Sedgwick
Remington at Marion
Medicine Lodge at Hutch Trinity
Sterling at South Sumner
NCAA Football
Herington at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Halstead
Ellsworth at Beloit
Russell at Minneapolis
Lyons at Hillsboro
Republic County at Valley Heights
NCKL Football
El Dorado at Abilene
Chapman at Marysville
Wamego at Clay Center
Rock Creek at Concordia
AVCTL I Football
Campus at Salina South
Derby at Maize South
Maize at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Newton
AVCTL II Football
Andover at Salina Central
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Goddard at Ark City
Hutchinson at Newton
Saturday, October 18
NCAA Volleyball
Minneapolis at Washington County tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Abilene tournament
AVCTL I Volleyball
Campus at Goddard tournament
Maize at Emporia tournament
AVCTL II Volleyball
Andover, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament
Salina Central at Abilene tournament