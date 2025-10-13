PREP – Fall Week 9 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline at Halstead

SE of Saline vs. Smoky Valley

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Andover Central at Salina Central

 

Tuesday, October 14

HOA Soccer

Berean Academy vs. Wichita Defenders

 

HOA Volleyball

Inman at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Goessell

Berean Academy vs. Flinthills

Marion vs. Christian Academy

Moundridge at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Sedgwick

Sterling at Bennington

Sterling at Bennington

 

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline at Ellsworth

Lyons at Beloit

Minneapolis at Republic County

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Chapman

Clay Center at Concordia

Marysville at Rock Creek

AVCTL I Volleyball

Salina South at Junction City

Salina South vs. Salina Central

Campus at Maize High

Derby at Maize High

Campus vs. Derby

Hutchinson at Maize South

Valley Center at Maize South

Hutchinson vs. Valley Center

 

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Newton at Salina South

Hutchinson at Maize High

Maize South at Campus

Valley Center at Derby

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Salina Central at Junction City

Salina Central vs. Salina South

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Goddard

Andover vs. Andover Central

Ark City at Eisenhower

Newton at Eisenhower

Ark City vs. Newton

 

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Newton at Salina South

Andover at Rose Hill

Ark City at Goddard

 

Thursday, October 16

HOA Soccer

Berean Academy vs. Wichita West

 

HOA Volleyball

Berean Academy at Bluestem

Hutch Trinity at Larned

Hutch Trinity vs. Lyons

Inman at Pratt-Skyline

NCAA Volleyball

Beloit at Republic County

Ellsworth at Central Plains

Lyons vs. Hutch Trinity

 

NCKL Volleyball

Wamego at Ottawa

Wamego vs. Louisburg

 

AVCTLI Volleyball

Salina South at Manhattan

Maize South at Manhattan

Maize South vs. Salina South

Campus at Andover High

Valley Center at Andover

Campus vs. Valley Center

 

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Salina South at Buhler

Campus at Circle

McPherson at Hutchinson

Maize at Wichita Northwest

Newton at Maize South

Andover at Valley Center

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Andover vs. Campus

Andover vs. Valley Center

Goddard at Newton

 

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

And Central at Wichita Southeast

Ark City at Winfield

Wichita East at Eisenhower

Newton at Maize South

 

Friday, October 17

HOA Football

Ell-Saline at Goessel

Bennington at Inman

Moundridge at Sedgwick

Remington at Marion

Medicine Lodge at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at South Sumner

 

NCAA Football

Herington at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Halstead

Ellsworth at Beloit

Russell at Minneapolis

Lyons at Hillsboro

Republic County at Valley Heights

 

NCKL Football

El Dorado at Abilene

Chapman at Marysville

Wamego at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Concordia

 

AVCTL I Football

Campus at Salina South

Derby at Maize South

Maize at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Newton

 

AVCTL II Football

Andover at Salina Central

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Goddard at Ark City

Hutchinson at Newton

 

Saturday, October 18

NCAA Volleyball

Minneapolis at Washington County tournament

 

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Abilene tournament

 

AVCTL I Volleyball

Campus at Goddard tournament

Maize at Emporia tournament

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Andover, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament

Salina Central at Abilene tournament