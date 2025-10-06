PREP – Fall Week 8 Scores/Schedules

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, October 6
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Campus at Wichita South
Derby at Wichita Northwest
Tuesday, October 7
HOA Soccer
Great Bend at Berean Academy
HOA Volleyball
Sedgwick at Ell-Saline
Ell-Saline vs. Wichita Classical
Sedgwick vs. Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity at Berean Academy
Sterling at Berean Academy
Marion at Berean Academy
Hutch Trinity vs. Sterling
Hutch Trinity vs. Marion
Marion vs. Sterling
Remington at Moundridge
NCAA Volleyball
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Ellsworth at Beloit
NCKL Volleyball
Clay Center at Chapman
Concordia at Abilene
Rock Creek at Wamego
Marysville at Valley Heights
Marysville vs. Hanover
AVCTL I Volleyball
Salina South at Derby
Valley Center at Derby
Salina South vs. Valley Center
Campus at Eisenhower
Campus vs. Great Bend
Maize at Hutchinson
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize vs. Maize South
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Derby at Salina South
Campus at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Maize South
Maize at Wichita South
AVCTL II Volleyball
Salina Central at Andover
Newton at Andover
Salina Central vs. Newton
Andover Central at Ark City
Goddard at Ark City
Andover Central vs. Goddard
Eisenhower vs. Great Bend
Eisenhower vs. Campus
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Salina Central at Newton
Andover Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Andover
Goddard at Augusta
Thursday, October 9
HOA Volleyball
Bennington at Ell-Saline
Berean Academy at Marion
Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity
Sterling at Moundridge
Sedgwick at Flint Hills
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline at Hesston
SE of Saline vs. Hoisington
Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity
Concordia at Minneapolis
Russell at Minneapolis
NCKL Volleyball
Claflin at Clay Center
Smoky Valley at Clay Center
Concordia at Russell
Concordia vs. Minneapolis
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Salina South at Valley Center
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize at Maize South
AVCTL II Volleyball
Eisenhower at Salina Central
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Andover at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Ark City
Goddard at Andover Central
Friday, October 10
HOA Football
Little River at Ell-Saline
Sacred Heart at Bennington
Sedgwick at Inman
Marion at Moundridge
Hutch Trinity at Ellinwood
Republic County at Remington
Sterling at Conway Springs
NCAA Football
Hillsboro at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Beloit
Halstead at Ellsworth
Lyons at Nickerson
NCKL Football
Chapman at Wamego
Clay Center at Concordia
Marysville at Rock Creek
Abilene at Augusta
AVCTL I Football
Salina South at Goddard
Campus at Hutchinson
Derby at Valley Center
Maize South at Maize
AVCTL II Football
Andover Central at Salina Central
Ark City at Eisenhower
Newton at Andover
Saturday, October 11
NCAA Volleyball
Minneapolis at Hillsboro tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene, Clay Center at Clearwater tournament
Chapman, Rock Creek at Hillsboro tournament
Concordia, Marysville, Wamego at Sabetha Tournament
AVCTL I Volleyball
Salina South, Hutchinson at McPherson tournament
Derby at Manhattan tournament
Valley Center at El Dorado tournament
AVCTL II Volleyball
Ark City at El Dorado tournament