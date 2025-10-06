PREP – Fall Week 8 Scores/Schedules

By Christian D Orr October 6, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results

Monday, October 6

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Campus at Wichita South

Derby at Wichita Northwest

 

Tuesday, October 7

HOA Soccer

Great Bend at Berean Academy

 

HOA Volleyball

Sedgwick at Ell-Saline

Ell-Saline vs. Wichita Classical

Sedgwick vs. Wichita Classical

Hutch Trinity at Berean Academy

Sterling at Berean Academy

Marion at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity vs. Sterling

Hutch Trinity vs. Marion

Marion vs. Sterling

Remington at Moundridge

Remington at Moundridge

 

NCAA Volleyball

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Ellsworth at Beloit

NCKL Volleyball

Clay Center at Chapman

Concordia at Abilene

Rock Creek at Wamego

Marysville at Valley Heights

Marysville vs. Hanover

 

AVCTL I Volleyball

Salina South at Derby

Valley Center at Derby

Salina South vs. Valley Center

Campus at Eisenhower

Campus vs. Great Bend

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize vs. Maize South

 

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Derby at Salina South

Campus at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at Wichita South

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Salina Central at Andover

Newton at Andover

Salina Central vs. Newton

Andover Central at Ark City

Goddard at Ark City

Andover Central vs. Goddard

Eisenhower vs. Great Bend

Eisenhower vs. Campus

 

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Salina Central at Newton

Andover Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Andover

Goddard at Augusta

 

Thursday, October 9

HOA Volleyball

Bennington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Marion

Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Flint Hills

 

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline at Hesston

SE of Saline vs. Hoisington

Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity

Concordia at Minneapolis

Russell at Minneapolis

 

NCKL Volleyball

Claflin at Clay Center

Smoky Valley at Clay Center

Concordia at Russell

Concordia vs. Minneapolis

 

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Salina South at Valley Center

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize at Maize South

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Eisenhower at Salina Central

 

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Andover at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Ark City

Goddard at Andover Central

 

Friday, October 10

HOA Football

Little River at Ell-Saline

Sacred Heart at Bennington

Sedgwick at Inman

Marion at Moundridge

Hutch Trinity at Ellinwood

Republic County at Remington

Sterling at Conway Springs

 

NCAA Football

Hillsboro at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Beloit

Halstead at Ellsworth

Lyons at Nickerson

Republic County at Remington

 

NCKL Football

Chapman at Wamego

Clay Center at Concordia

Marysville at Rock Creek

Abilene at Augusta

 

AVCTL I Football

Salina South at Goddard

Campus at Hutchinson

Derby at Valley Center

Maize South at Maize

 

AVCTL II Football

Andover Central at Salina Central

Salina South at Goddard

Ark City at Eisenhower

Newton at Andover

 

Saturday, October 11

NCAA Volleyball

Minneapolis at Hillsboro tournament

 

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene, Clay Center at Clearwater tournament

Chapman, Rock Creek at Hillsboro tournament

 

Concordia, Marysville, Wamego at Sabetha Tournament

 

AVCTL I Volleyball

Salina South, Hutchinson at McPherson tournament

Derby at Manhattan tournament

Valley Center at El Dorado tournament

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Ark City at El Dorado tournament