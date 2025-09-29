PREP – Fall Week 7 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, September 29
NCAA Volleyball
Republic County at Clay Center
Republic County vs. ???
NCKL Volleyball
Clay Center vs. Republic County
Clay Center vs. ???
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Hutchinson vs. Buhler
Tuesday, September 30
HOA Boys Soccer
Berean Academy at Wichita Warriors
HOA Volleyball
Bennington at Hutch Trinity
Berean Academy at Sedgwick
Ell-Saline at Sterling
Marion at Wichita Classical
Moundridge at Inman
Remington at Central Christian
NCAA Volleyball
Beloit at SE of Saline
Ellsworth at Minneapolis
Republic County at Lyons
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Clay Center
Chapman at Concordia
Wamego at Marysville
AVCTL I Volleyball
Campus at Salina South
Maize South at Salina South
Campus vs. Maize South
Derby at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Derby vs. Hutchinson
Newton at Maize
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Salina South at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Andover Central at Maize South
Dodge City at Derby
ABCTL II Volleyball
Ark City at Salina Central
Goddard at Salina Central
Ark City vs. Goddard
Andover at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Andover Central
Andover vs. Eisenhower
Newton at Maize
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Ark City at Salina Central
Andover at Newton
Goddard at Eisenhower
Wednesday, October 1
NCKL Volleyball
Wamego at Basehor-Linwood
Wamego vs. Silver Lake
Thursday, October 2
HOA Volleyball
Solomon at Bennington
Wichita Classical at Berean Academy
Ell-Saline at Ellsworth
Inman at Little River
NCAA Volleyball
Sacred Heart at Lyons
Ellsworth at Ell-Saline
Republic County vs. Marysville
Republic County vs. Smith Center
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene vs. Liberal
Abilene vs. Salina South
Chapman at Smoky Valley
Marysville at Republic County
Marysville vs. Smith Center
AVCTL I Volleyball
Salina South at Abilene
Salina South vs. Liberal
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Maize South at Salina South
Derby at Wichita East
Ark City at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Maize
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Salina Central at Goddard
Andover at Andover Central
Ark City at Hutchinson
Newton at Eisenhower
Friday, October 3
HOA Soccer
Berean Academy at Wichita Classical
HOA Football
Ell-Saline at Solomon
Bennington at Valley Falls
Conway Springs at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Marion
Medicine Lodge at Sterling
Moundridge at Remington
Sterling at Norton
Sedgwick OPEN
NCAA Football
Sedgwick at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Lyons
Ellsworth at Hillsboro
Minneapolis at Halstead
Republic County OPEN
NCKL Football
Abilene at Marysville
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Concordia at Chapman
Buhler at Wamego
AVCTL I Football
Valley Center at Salina South
Hutchinson at Derby
Maize at Campus
Ark City at Maize South
AVCTL II Football
Salina Central at Newton
Andover Central at Goddard
Eisenhower at Andover
Ark City at Maize South
Saturday, October 4
HOA Volleyball
Berean Academy, Sterling at Burrton tournament
Hutch Trinity at Bishop Carroll Tournament
Inman at Canton-Galva tournament
Inman, Moundridge at Belle Plaine tournament
Sedgwick at Silver Lake Tournament
NCAA Volleyball
Beloit, SE of Saline at Concordia tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville at Concordia tournament
AVCTL I Volleyball
Derby at Andover tournament
Hutchinson at Great Bend tournament
Maize South at Ottawa tournament
AVCTL II Volleyball
Salina Central, Newton at Great Bend tournament
Andover, Andover Central at Andover tournament