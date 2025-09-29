PREP – Fall Week 7 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr September 29, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results

Monday, September 29

NCAA Volleyball

Republic County at Clay Center

NCKL Volleyball

Clay Center vs. Republic County

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Hutchinson vs. Buhler

 

Tuesday, September 30

HOA Boys Soccer

Berean Academy at Wichita Warriors

 

HOA Volleyball

Bennington at Hutch Trinity

Berean Academy at Sedgwick

Ell-Saline at Sterling

Marion at Wichita Classical

Moundridge at Inman

Remington at Central Christian

 

NCAA Volleyball

Beloit at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

Republic County at Lyons

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Clay Center

Chapman at Concordia

Wamego at Marysville

AVCTL I Volleyball

Campus at Salina South

Maize South at Salina South

Campus vs. Maize South

Derby at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Derby vs. Hutchinson

Newton at Maize

 

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Salina South at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Andover Central at Maize South

Dodge City at Derby

 

ABCTL II Volleyball

Ark City at Salina Central

Goddard at Salina Central

Ark City vs. Goddard

Andover at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Andover vs. Eisenhower

Newton at Maize

 

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Ark City at Salina Central

Andover at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

 

Wednesday, October 1

NCKL Volleyball

Wamego at Basehor-Linwood

Wamego vs. Silver Lake

Thursday, October 2

HOA Volleyball

Solomon at Bennington

Wichita Classical at Berean Academy

Ell-Saline at Ellsworth

Inman at Little River

NCAA Volleyball

Sacred Heart at Lyons

Ellsworth at Ell-Saline

Republic County vs. Marysville

Republic County vs. Smith Center

 

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene vs. Liberal

Abilene vs. Salina South

Chapman at Smoky Valley

Marysville at Republic County

Marysville vs. Smith Center

 

AVCTL I Volleyball

Salina South at Abilene

Salina South vs. Liberal

 

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Maize South at Salina South

Derby at Wichita East

Ark City at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Maize

 

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Salina Central at Goddard

Andover at Andover Central

Ark City at Hutchinson

Newton at Eisenhower

 

Friday, October 3

HOA Soccer

Berean Academy at Wichita Classical

 

HOA Football

Ell-Saline at Solomon

Bennington at Valley Falls

Conway Springs at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Marion

Medicine Lodge at Sterling

Moundridge at Remington

Sterling at Norton

Sedgwick OPEN

 

NCAA Football

Sedgwick at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Lyons

Ellsworth at Hillsboro

Minneapolis at Halstead

Republic County OPEN

 

NCKL Football

Abilene at Marysville

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Chapman

Buhler at Wamego

 

AVCTL I Football

Valley Center at Salina South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Campus

Ark City at Maize South

 

AVCTL II Football

Salina Central at Newton

Andover Central at Goddard

Eisenhower at Andover

Ark City at Maize South

 

Saturday, October 4

HOA Volleyball

Berean Academy, Sterling at Burrton tournament

Hutch Trinity at Bishop Carroll Tournament

Inman at Canton-Galva tournament

Inman, Moundridge at Belle Plaine tournament

Sedgwick at Silver Lake Tournament

 

NCAA Volleyball

Beloit, SE of Saline at Concordia tournament

 

NCKL Volleyball

Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville at Concordia tournament

 

AVCTL I Volleyball

Derby at Andover tournament

Hutchinson at Great Bend tournament

Maize South at Ottawa tournament

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Salina Central, Newton at Great Bend tournament

Andover, Andover Central at Andover tournament

 