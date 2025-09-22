PREP – Fall Week 6 Schedule / Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, September 22
AVCTL I Soccer
Emporia at Maize South
Tuesday, September 23
HOA Volleyball
Inman at Marion
Moundridge at Marion
Berean Academy at Marion
Berean Academy vs. Moundridge
Berean Academy vs. Inman
Inman vs. Moundridge
Ell-Saline at Remington
Bennington at Remington
Bennington vs. Ell-Saline
Remington vs. Central Christian
Ell-Saline vs. Central Christian
Bennington vs. Central Christian
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Sterling at Sedgwick
Hutch Trinity vs. Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity vs. Sedgwick
Sedgwick vs. Wichita Classical
NCAA Volleyball
Beloit at Sacred Heart
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Lyons at Ellsworth
NCKL Volleyball
Marysville at Abilene
Wamego at Clay Center
Rock Creek at Concordia
AVCTL I Volleyball
Salina South at Valley Center
Maize at Valley Center
Salina South vs. Maize
Derby at Campus
Maize South at Campus
Derby vs. Maize South
AVCTL II Volleyball
Salina Central at Andover Central
Newton at Andover Central
Salina Central vs. Newton
Andover at Eisenhower
Goddard at Eisenhower
Andover vs. Goddard
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Ark City
Maize at Salina Central
Maize South at Andover
Campus at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Hutchinson
Derby at Goddard
Valley Center at Newton
AVCTL II Soccer
Maize at Salina Central
Salina South at Ark City
Maize South at Andover
Campus at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Hutchinson
Derby at Goddard
Valley Center at Newton
Thursday, September 25
HOA Volleyball
Sterling at Inman
NCAA Volleyball
Clay Center at Beloit
NCKL Volleyball
Chapman at Hays
Clay Center at Beloit
AVCTLI Volleyball
Goddard at Hutchinson
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Maize South at St. Thomas Aquinas
Maize South vs. Washburn Rural
AVCTL II Volleyball
Goddard at Hutchinson
Goddard vs. Great Bend
AVCTL I Soccer
Wichita Classical at Salina South
Salina Central at Campus
Derby at Andover
Valley Center at Buhler
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central at Campus
Derby at Andover
Ark City at El Dorado
Newton at McPherson
Friday, September 26
HOA Boys Soccer
Berean Academy at Wichita Central Christian
HOA Football
Ell-Saline at Canton-Galva
Marion at Sedgwick
Remington at Inman
Republic County at Bennington
South Sumner at Hutch Trinity
Moundridge at Herington
Sterling at Ellinwood
NCAA Football
Valley Heights at Sacred Heart
Kingman at SE of Saline
Lyons at Ellsworth
Norton at Minneapolis
Republic County at Bennington
NCKL Football
Rock Creek at Abilene
Chapman at Clay Center
Marysville at Concordia
Wamego at Topeka Hayden
AVCTL I Football
Salina South at Hutchinson
Derby at Maize
Maize South at Campus
Valley Center at Andover Central
AVCTL II Football
Salina Central at Eisenhower
Andover at Ark City
Goddard at Newton
Valley Center at Andover Central
Saturday, September 27
HOA Volleyball
Bennington at Wakefield Tournament
Ell-Saline, Remington at Remington tournament
Hutch Trinity at Herington tournament
Sterling at Lyons tournament
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline, Ellsworth, Lyons at Lyons tournament
Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament
Sacred Heart at Herington tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Rock Creek, Wamego at Wamego tournament
AVCTL I Volleyball
Maize, Campus at Campus tournament
Maize South at Topeka Seaman tournament
AVCTL II Volleyball
Eisenhower, Newton, Andover Central at Newton tournament
Ark City at Campus tournament