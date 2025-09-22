PREP – Fall Week 6 Schedule / Scores

By Christian D Orr September 22, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results

Monday, September 22

AVCTL I Soccer

Emporia at Maize South

 

Tuesday, September 23

HOA Volleyball

Inman at Marion

Moundridge at Marion

Berean Academy at Marion

Berean Academy vs. Moundridge

Berean Academy vs. Inman

Inman vs. Moundridge

Ell-Saline at Remington

Bennington at Remington

Bennington vs. Ell-Saline

Remington vs. Central Christian

Ell-Saline vs. Central Christian

Bennington vs. Central Christian

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Sterling at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity vs. Wichita Classical

Hutch Trinity vs. Sedgwick

Sedgwick vs. Wichita Classical

 

NCAA Volleyball

Beloit at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Lyons at Ellsworth

NCKL Volleyball

Marysville at Abilene

Wamego at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Concordia

AVCTL I Volleyball

Salina South at Valley Center

Maize at Valley Center

Salina South vs. Maize

Derby at Campus

Maize South at Campus

Derby vs. Maize South

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Salina Central at Andover Central

Newton at Andover Central

Salina Central vs. Newton

Andover at Eisenhower

Goddard at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Goddard

 

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Ark City

Maize at Salina Central

Maize South at Andover

Campus at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Derby at Goddard

Valley Center at Newton

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Maize at Salina Central

Salina South at Ark City

Maize South at Andover

Campus at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Derby at Goddard

Valley Center at Newton

 

Thursday, September 25

HOA Volleyball

Sterling at Inman

Sterling at Inman

 

NCAA Volleyball

Clay Center at Beloit

 

NCKL Volleyball

Chapman at Hays

Clay Center at Beloit

 

AVCTLI Volleyball

Goddard at Hutchinson

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Maize South at St. Thomas Aquinas

Maize South vs. Washburn Rural

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Goddard at Hutchinson

Goddard vs. Great Bend

 

AVCTL I Soccer

Wichita Classical at Salina South

Salina Central at Campus

Derby at Andover

Valley Center at Buhler

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central at Campus

Derby at Andover

Ark City at El Dorado

Newton at McPherson

 

Friday, September 26

HOA Boys Soccer

Berean Academy at Wichita Central Christian

 

HOA Football

Ell-Saline at Canton-Galva

Marion at Sedgwick

Remington at Inman

Republic County at Bennington

South Sumner at Hutch Trinity

Moundridge at Herington

Sterling at Ellinwood

 

NCAA Football

Valley Heights at Sacred Heart

Kingman at SE of Saline

Lyons at Ellsworth

Norton at Minneapolis

Republic County at Bennington

 

NCKL Football

Rock Creek at Abilene

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Wamego at Topeka Hayden

 

AVCTL I Football

Salina South at Hutchinson

Derby at Maize

Maize South at Campus

Valley Center at Andover Central

 

AVCTL II Football

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Ark City

Goddard at Newton

Valley Center at Andover Central

 

Saturday, September 27

HOA Volleyball

Bennington at Wakefield Tournament

Ell-Saline, Remington at Remington tournament

Hutch Trinity at Herington tournament

Sterling at Lyons tournament

 

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline, Ellsworth, Lyons at Lyons tournament

Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament

Sacred Heart at Herington tournament

 

NCKL Volleyball

Rock Creek, Wamego at Wamego tournament

 

AVCTL I Volleyball

Maize, Campus at Campus tournament

Maize South at Topeka Seaman tournament

 

AVCTL II Volleyball

Eisenhower, Newton, Andover Central at Newton tournament

Ark City at Campus tournament