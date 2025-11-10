PREP – Fall Week 13 Schedule-Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Friday, November 14
HOA Football
8-Man I Playoffs
Lincoln at Ell-Saline
Class 1A playoffs
Moundridge at Smith Center
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
NCAA Football
Class 2A playoffs
Phillipsburg at SE of Saline
NCKL Football
Class 3A playoffs
Cheney at Rock Creek
Class 4A Playoffs
Augusta at Wamego
AVCTL I Football
Class 6A Playoffs
Derby at Wichita Northwest
Manhattan at Maize
Class 5A Playoffs
Salina South at Salina Central
AVCTL II Football
Class 5A Playoffs
