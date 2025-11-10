PREP – Fall Week 13 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr November 10, 2025

Friday, November 14

HOA Football

8-Man I Playoffs

Lincoln at Ell-Saline

Class 1A playoffs

Moundridge at Smith Center

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

NCAA Football

Class 2A playoffs

Phillipsburg at SE of Saline

NCKL Football

Class 3A playoffs

Cheney at Rock Creek

Class 4A Playoffs

Augusta at Wamego

AVCTL I Football

Class 6A Playoffs

Derby at Wichita Northwest

Manhattan at Maize

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina South at Salina Central

AVCTL II Football

Class 5A Playoffs

