PREP – Fall Week 12 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, November 3
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Class 5A Soccer Quarterfinals
Salina South at Maize South
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Class 5A Soccer Quarterfinals
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton
Wednesday, November 5
Class 5A State Boys Soccer
TBD
Friday, November 7
HOA Football
8-Man I Playoffs
Madison at Ell-Saline
Class 1A playoffs
Marion at Sterling
Moundridge at Inman
Hutch Trinity at Republic County
NCAA Football
Class 1A playoffs
Class 2A playoffs
Russell at SE of Saline
Beloit at Garden Plain
NCKL Football
Class 3A playoffs
Clay Center at Andale
Hesston at Rock Creek
Class 4A Playoffs
Buhler at Wamego
AVCTL I Football
Class 6A Playoffs
Derby at Junction City
Wichita East at Maize
Class 5A Playoffs
Salina South at Liberal
Hays at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Football
Class 4A Playoffs
Andover Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Class 5A Playoffs
Goddard at Salina Central