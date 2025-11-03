PREP – Fall Week 12 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Class 5A Soccer Quarterfinals

Salina South at Maize South

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Class 5A Soccer Quarterfinals

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton

 

Wednesday, November 5

Class 5A State Boys Soccer

TBD

 

Friday, November 7

HOA Football

8-Man I Playoffs

Madison at Ell-Saline

Class 1A playoffs

Marion at Sterling

Moundridge at Inman

Hutch Trinity at Republic County

NCAA Football

Class 1A playoffs

Class 2A playoffs

Russell at SE of Saline

Beloit at Garden Plain

NCKL Football

Class 3A playoffs

Clay Center at Andale

Hesston at Rock Creek

Class 4A Playoffs

Buhler at Wamego

AVCTL I Football

Class 6A Playoffs

Derby at Junction City

Wichita East at Maize

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina South at Liberal

Hays at Hutchinson

AVCTL II Football

Class 4A Playoffs

Andover Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Class 5A Playoffs

Goddard at Salina Central

 

 