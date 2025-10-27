PREP – Fall Week 11 Schedules/Scores

By Christian D Orr October 27, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results

Monday, October 27

AVCTL I Soccer

Ark City at Maize South

AVCTL II Soccer

HOA Soccer

El Dorado at Berean Academy

 

Tuesday, October 28

AVCTL I Soccer

Andover Central at Salina South

Derby at Wichita Southeast

Campus at Maize

Hutchinson at Valley Center

AVCTL II Soccer

Andover Central at Salina South

Eisenhower at Emporia

Goddard at Newton

Bishop Carroll at Andover

 

Thursday, October 30

AVCTLI Volleyball

Class 5A State

Maize South vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Maize South vs. Great Bend

Maize South vs. Blue Valley Southwest

NCAA Volleyball

Class 3A State

Ellsworth vs. Wichita Trinity

Ellsworth vs. Silver Lake

Ellsworth vs. Hesston

 

Friday, October 31

AVCTL I Football

Salina South at Andover

Wichita North at Maize

Topeka High at Derby

Valley Center at Bishop Carroll

Emporia at Hutchinson

Maize South at Goddard

AVCTL II Football

Topeka West at Salina Central

Newton at Great Bend

Andover Central at Abilene

Eisenhower at Hays

NCKL Football

Winfield at Wamego

Chapman at Andale

Scott City at Clay Center

Smoky Valley at Rock Creek

Concordia at Cheney

NCAA Football

Marion at Sacred Heart

Southwestern Heights at Southeast of Saline

Lakin at Beloit

Ellsworth at Hillsboro

Minneapolis at Phillipsburg

Oakley at Republic County

HOA Football

Washington County at Ell-Saline

Herington at Sterling

Plainville at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Smith Center

Conway Springs at Inman

Medicine Lodge at Moundridge

NCKL Volleyball

Class 4A State

Rock Creek vs. Paola

Rock Creek vs. Bishop Miege

Rock Creek vs. Andale

Clay Center vs. Buhler

Clay Center vs. Topeka Hayden

Clay Center vs. McPherson

 

Saturday, November 1

AVCTL I Volleyball

Class 5A State Semifinals

NCKL Volleyball

Class 4A semifinals

NCAA Volleyball

Class 3A semifinals

 

 