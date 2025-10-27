PREP – Fall Week 11 Schedules/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, October 27
AVCTL I Soccer
Ark City at Maize South
AVCTL II Soccer
HOA Soccer
El Dorado at Berean Academy
Tuesday, October 28
AVCTL I Soccer
Andover Central at Salina South
Derby at Wichita Southeast
Campus at Maize
Hutchinson at Valley Center
AVCTL II Soccer
Eisenhower at Emporia
Goddard at Newton
Bishop Carroll at Andover
Thursday, October 30
AVCTLI Volleyball
Class 5A State
Maize South vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Maize South vs. Great Bend
Maize South vs. Blue Valley Southwest
NCAA Volleyball
Class 3A State
Ellsworth vs. Wichita Trinity
Ellsworth vs. Silver Lake
Ellsworth vs. Hesston
Friday, October 31
AVCTL I Football
Salina South at Andover
Wichita North at Maize
Topeka High at Derby
Valley Center at Bishop Carroll
Emporia at Hutchinson
Maize South at Goddard
AVCTL II Football
Topeka West at Salina Central
Newton at Great Bend
Andover Central at Abilene
Eisenhower at Hays
NCKL Football
Winfield at Wamego
Chapman at Andale
Scott City at Clay Center
Smoky Valley at Rock Creek
Concordia at Cheney
NCAA Football
Marion at Sacred Heart
Southwestern Heights at Southeast of Saline
Lakin at Beloit
Ellsworth at Hillsboro
Minneapolis at Phillipsburg
Oakley at Republic County
HOA Football
Washington County at Ell-Saline
Herington at Sterling
Plainville at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Smith Center
Conway Springs at Inman
Medicine Lodge at Moundridge
NCKL Volleyball
Class 4A State
Rock Creek vs. Paola
Rock Creek vs. Bishop Miege
Rock Creek vs. Andale
Clay Center vs. Buhler
Clay Center vs. Topeka Hayden
Clay Center vs. McPherson
Saturday, November 1
AVCTL I Volleyball
Class 5A State Semifinals
NCKL Volleyball
Class 4A semifinals
NCAA Volleyball
Class 3A semifinals