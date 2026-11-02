PREP – Fall Week 11 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 11 schedule/results
Monday, November 2
Class 5A Quarterfinals
Hays at Maize South
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Class 5A Quarterfinals
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton
HOA Boys Soccer
Class 4-1A Quarterfinals
Berean Academy xxx
Friday, November 6
AVCTL 1 Football
Class 6A Playoffs
Free State at Derby
Washburn Rural at Maize
Class 5A Playoffs
Maize South at Bishop Carroll
Hutchinson at Andover
AVCTL 2 Football
Class 5A Playoffs
Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Hutchinson at Andover
Goddard at Hays
HOA Football
Class 1A Playoffs
Moundridge at Sterling
Hillsboro at Inman
8-Man I Playoffs
Wichita County at Ell-Saline
NCAA Football
Class 2A Playoffs
Riley County at Beloit
NCKL Football
Class 4A Playoffs
Wamego at Rock Creek
Class 3A Playoffs
Chapman at Hoisington
Class 2A Playoffs
Kingman at Marysville