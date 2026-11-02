PREP – Fall Week 11 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr November 2, 2026

Prep Fall Week 11 schedule/results

Monday, November 2

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Hays at Maize South

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton

HOA Boys Soccer

Class 4-1A Quarterfinals

Berean Academy xxx

 

Friday, November 6

AVCTL 1 Football

Class 6A Playoffs

Free State at Derby

Washburn Rural at Maize

Class 5A Playoffs

Maize South at Bishop Carroll

Hutchinson at Andover

AVCTL 2 Football

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Hutchinson at Andover

Goddard at Hays

HOA Football

Class 1A Playoffs

Moundridge at Sterling

Hillsboro at Inman

8-Man I Playoffs

Wichita County at Ell-Saline

NCAA Football

Class 2A Playoffs

Riley County at Beloit

NCKL Football

Class 4A Playoffs

Wamego at Rock Creek

Class 3A Playoffs

Chapman at Hoisington

Class 2A Playoffs

Kingman at Marysville