PREP – Fall Week 10 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 10 schedule/results
Monday, October 20
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central vs. El Dorado
Tuesday, October 21
HOA Soccer
Berean Academy at Buhler
AVCTL I Volleyball
Derby at Ark City
Derby vs. Andover Central
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Hutchinson at Salina South
Eisenhower at Derby
Maize at Campus
Maize South at Valley Center
AVCTL II Volleyball
Andover Central at Ark City
Andover Central vs. Derby
Ark City vs. Derby
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Andover at Ark City
Andover Central at McPherson
Eisenhower at Derby
Goddard at Newton
Wednesday, October 22
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Winfield at Goddard
Thursday, October 23
HOA Soccer
Wichita Classical at Berean Academy
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Salina South at Maize
Campus at Hutchinson
Derby at Maize South
Valley Center at Rose Hill
AVCTL II Boys Soccer
Andover at Goddard
Eisenhower at Andover Central
Newton at Ark City
Friday, October 24
HOA Football
Central Plains at Ell-Saline
Bennington at Herington
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Inman at Moundridge
Marion at Valley Heights
Sedgwick at Remington
NCAA Football
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Phillipsburg
Halstead at Lyons
NCKL Football
Clay Center at Marysville
Concordia at Norton
Wamego at Abilene
Rock Creek at Chapman
AVCTL I Football
Maize at Salina South
Bishop Carroll at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Campus
AVCTL II Football
Salina Central at Goddard
Andover at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Wichita Northwest
Newton at Ark City