PREP – Fall Week 10 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr October 20, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 10 schedule/results

Monday, October 20

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central vs. El Dorado

 

Tuesday, October 21

HOA Soccer

Berean Academy at Buhler

AVCTL I Volleyball

Derby at Ark City

Derby vs. Andover Central

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Hutchinson at Salina South

Eisenhower at Derby

Maize at Campus

Maize South at Valley Center

AVCTL II Volleyball

Andover Central at Ark City

Andover Central vs. Derby

Ark City vs. Derby

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Andover at Ark City

Andover Central at McPherson

Eisenhower at Derby

Goddard at Newton

 

Wednesday, October 22

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Winfield at Goddard

 

Thursday, October 23

HOA Soccer

Wichita Classical at Berean Academy

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Salina South at Maize

Campus at Hutchinson

Derby at Maize South

Valley Center at Rose Hill

AVCTL II Boys Soccer

Andover at Goddard

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Newton at Ark City

 

Friday, October 24

HOA Football

Central Plains at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Herington

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Inman at Moundridge

Marion at Valley Heights

Sedgwick at Remington

NCAA Football

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Phillipsburg

Halstead at Lyons

NCKL Football

Clay Center at Marysville

Concordia at Norton

Wamego at Abilene

Rock Creek at Chapman

AVCTL I Football

Maize at Salina South

Bishop Carroll at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

AVCTL II Football

Salina Central at Goddard

Andover at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Wichita Northwest

Newton at Ark City

 