PREP – AVCTLII Winter Week 6 Recap

With the new year the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II, as well as the majority of the state of Kansas, saw its first major snowstorm presenting postponements and rescheduling’s this past week.

But while the snowstorm caused some interruptions in the 2024-25 winter season, there were still some activities in the AVCTL II that were competed this past week.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team earned a 61-11 victory against Newton to open play in 2025 on Friday. The Lady Trojans’ contest at Salina Central on Tuesday has been postponed due to the snowstorm until January 30. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 63-33 on Friday. The Trojan’s contest scheduled for Tuesday at Salina Central has been postponed due to the snowstorm and will be played on January 30. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team saw its first action of 2025 on Saturday when it finished 13th in the Wichita North tournament with 21.0 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will see its first action of 2025 Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team earned a 34-28 victory against Goddard Friday to open play in 2025. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 84-41 on Friday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team will see its first action of 2025 today in the Augusta tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team will see its first action of the new year Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team earned its third straight victory Friday with a 55-33 win against Clearwater to open play in 2025. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Goddard 41-28 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Clearwater 54-43 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 63-47 against Goddard on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 11th place with 39.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Derby in a dual on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual until a later date. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Geary, Okla. tournament on Saturday where it finished in 21st place with 15.0 points. The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Derby in a non-conference dual on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual until a later date.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 31-29 against Maize on Tuesday in a non-conference contest. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 60-31 against Maize on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 9th place with 45.0 points Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team competed in a non-conference dual against Maize South on Thursday but lost the dual 50-26.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team suffered its third straight loss Friday, falling 34-28 against Andover Central to open play in 2025. The Lady Lions lost 41-28 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Wichita North 58-38 on Thursday in the Great Wichita Area League/Chisholm Trail League challenge. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 84-41 against Andover Central on Friday. The Lions earned their initial victory of the season on Tuesday when they defeated Arkansas City 63-47. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will see its first action of 2025 this weekend in the Dodge City tournament. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team will see its first action of the new year this weekend in the Dodge City tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team suffered a 61-11 loss against Andover Friday in the first game of 2025. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 63-33 against Andover on Friday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 6th with 111.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team will see its first action of 2025 this weekend in the Dodge City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team suffered a 46-36 loss on Friday against Valley Center in the first game of 2025. The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to host Andover on Tuesday, but the snowstorm has postponed that game until January 30. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 73-52 against Valley Center on Friday. The Mustangs were scheduled to host Andover on Tuesday, but due to the snowstorm that game has been postponed until January 30. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team was scheduled to compete in a dual at Emporia on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual until a later date. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team was scheduled to compete in a dual at Emporia on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual until a later date.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 3 0 5 0

Arkansas City 2 0 5 0

Salina Central 2 1 3 3

Andover Cent. 3 1 3 2

Newton 0 3 0 7

Eisenhower 0 2 1 4

Goddard 0 3 2 4

Friday, January 3

Valley Center 46, Salina Central 36

Andover 61, Newton 11

Andover Central 34, Goddard 28

Ark City 55, Clearwater 33

Tuesday, January 7

Ark City 41, Goddard 28

Maize 31, Eisenhower 29

Andover at Salina Central – PPD

Andover Central at Newton – PPD

Thursday, January 9

Goddard 58, Wichita North 38

Andover at Salina Central – PPD to January 30

Friday, January 10

Andover Central at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Wichita Heights

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 4 0 5 0

Andover 3 0 3 2

Newton 1 1 3 4

Salina Central 1 2 3 3

Goddard 1 3 3 4

Eisenhower 0 2 1 3

Arkansas City 0 2 1 5

Friday, January 3

Valley Center 73, Salina Central 52

Andover 63, Newton 33

Andover Central 84, Goddard 41

Ark City 54, Clearwater 43

Tuesday, January 7

Goddard 63, Ark City 47

Maize 60, Eisenhower 31

Andover at Salina Central – PPD

Andover Central at Newton – PPD

Thursday, January 9

Goddard 55, Wichita North 39

Andover at Salina Central – PPD to January 30

Friday, January 10

Andover Central at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Wichita Heights