PREP – AVCTLI Fall Week 9 Recap

The City of Maize continues to lead the way in 2025 fall athletic season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I as things head into the home stretch.

The Maize High Eagles lead the AVCTL I football standings while Maize South leads both the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings and AVCTL I volleyball standings.

The Maize High Eagles remained undefeated in football this past Friday night when they defeated Maize South 59-0. Derby moved into second place with a 48-19 victory against Valley Center while Hutchinson remained one spot behind Derby with a 48-19 victory against Valley Center.

Salina South continues to search for its first football victory of the season as the Cougars lost 34-27 against Goddard. Campus is also still searching for its first win and stands at 0-6, 0-4. The two teams will meet up this Friday night in Salina.

Maize South sits atop the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 32-3, 11-0 record while Hutchinson is in 2nd place with a 21-13, 9-3 record, Derby is in third place with a 16-17, 6-6 record and Salina South is in 4th place with a 19-14, 5-6 record.

Maize South continues to lead the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with an 11-2-0, 4-0-0 record while Valley Center has moved into second place with a 9-3-1, 4-1-0 record, Maize High is in third place with an 8-5-0, 3-1-0 record and Salina South stands in fourth place with a 9-4-0, 2-2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize High and 2-0 against Derby. … The Colt soccer team lost 8-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 42-0 against Hutchinson on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panthers volleyball team finished 1-4 on Saturday in the Manhattan tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Junction City 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Manhattan, 2-0 against Olathe East, 2-0 against Washburn Rural and 2-0 against Shawnee Heights. The Lady Panthers swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 and Maize High 2-0. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Panthers lost 6-1 against Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Valley Center 48-19 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished 3-2 on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Wichita Heights 2-0 and Garden City twice, 2-1 each time. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-1 against Bishop Carroll and 2-0 against McPherson. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Valley Center and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Derby 1-0 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 3-1 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Campus 42-0 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team split an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0, but losing 2-0 against Derby. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Maize South on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 3-1 on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated cross-town rival Maize South 49-0 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Maize High 1-0 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Campus 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team lost 49-0 against cross-town rival Maize High on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished 2-3 on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Nickerson 2-0 and Wichita Heights 2-0. The Lady Cougars lost 2-0 against Garden Plain, 2-0 against McPherson and 2-0 against Garden City. The Lady Cougars split a non-league triangular on Tuesday, defeating Junction City 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 3-2 against Valley Center on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Newton 3-2 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team lost 34-27 against Goddard on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team went 3-1 on Saturday in the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas City 2-0, Leon-Bluestem 2-0 and El Dorado 2-0. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Chanute. The Lady Hornets split an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-1 but losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Salina South 3-2 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Derby 6-1 on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team lost 48-19 against Derby on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 4 0 6 0

Derby 4 1 4 2

Hutchinson 3 2 4 2

Maize South 2 2 4 2

Valley Center 2 2 2 4

Campus 0 4 0 6

Salina South 0 4 0 6

Friday, October 10

Goddard 34, Salina South 27

Hutchinson 42, Campus 0

Derby 48, Valley Center 19

Maize 49, Maize South 0

Friday, October 17

Campus at Salina South

Derby at Maize South

Maize at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Newton

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 11 2 0 4 0 0

Valley Center 9 3 1 4 1 0

Maize 8 5 0 3 1 0

Salina South 9 4 0 2 2 0

Hutchinson 5 7 1 1 3 0

Derby 2 12 0 1 4 0

Campus 6 7 0 0 4 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 32 3 11 0

Hutchinson 21 13 9 3

Derby 16 17 6 6

Salina South 19 14 5 6

Valley Center 14 15 5 6

Maize 13 17 3 8

Campus 7 15 0 10