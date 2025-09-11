PREP – AVCTLI Fall Week 3 Recap

Hutchinson High School and Maize South High School have taken early steps to be the top sports schools in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I during the 2025 fall season.

Maize South is one of three AVCTL I schools to see its football team open the season with victories this past Friday night during opening day. Hutchison and Derby were the other two AVCTL I football teams to earn opening night victories.

Maize South, however, is also sitting atop the AVCTL I with a 2-0-0 boys’ soccer record and the Lady Maverick volleyball team sits in 2nd place, in the AVCTL I, behind only Hutchinson.

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team sits atop the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 8-2, 4-0 record while Maize South sits in 2nd place with a 14-1, 3-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team lost both matches on Tuesday. They lost 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Goddard on Thursday. … The Colt football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 48-3 loss against Junction City.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost two matches on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Maize High and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 2-0 against Wichita North on Saturday in the Wichita South Titan Classic. … The Panther football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 22-21 loss against Hays.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team defeated Maize 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks won both matches on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-1 and Campus 2-0. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita West 3-2 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South Titan Classic. The Salt Hawks lost 3-2 against Garden City on Saturday. … The Salt Hawk football team opened its season on Friday with a 34-0 victory against Andover Central.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-2 against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Lady Eagles split two matches on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Derby 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Maize South. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Hesston 8-0 on Thursday in the second round of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Eagles defeated Wichita Life 6-0 on Saturday. The Eagles lost 2-0 against Garden City on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team opened its season on Friday with a 55-28 victory against Goddard.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team competed in the St. James Academy tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 3-3 record. The Lady Mavericks defeated Basehor-Linwood 2-0, Lee’s Summitt 2-0, Notre Dame de Sion 2-0, Olathe Northwest 2-0 and Olathe South 2-0. The Lady Mavericks lost 2-1 against St. James Acdemy. The Lady Mavericks swept AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Derby 2-0 and Maize High 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Salina Central 12-0 on Thursday. The Mavericks opened play in their own tournament on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory against Wichita Northwest. … The Maverick football team opened its season on Friday with a 37-0 victory against Newton.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team split its two matches on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Hutchinson. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team opened play in the Salina tournament on Tuesday with a 7-0 victory against Great Bend. … The Cougar football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 31-21 loss against Salina Central.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court on Saturday when they host a tournament. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team kicked its way to a 1-1 tie on Thursday with Eisenhower. The Hornets defeated Arkansas City 5-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Arkansas City tournament. The Hornets lost 2-1 against Mulvane in the second round on Wednesday. … The Hornet football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 38-28 loss against Eisenhower.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 0 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Hutchinson 0 0 1 0

Campus 0 0 0 1

Derby 0 0 0 1

Valley Center 0 0 0 1

Salina South 0 0 0 1

Friday, September 5

Salina Central 31, Salina South 21

Junction City 48, Campus 3

Hays 22, Derby 21

Hutchinson 34, Andover Central 0

Maize 55, Goddard 28

Maize South 37, Newton 0

Eisenhower 38, Valley Center 28

Friday, September 12

Salina South at Maize South

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Andover at Maize

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 2 0 0 0 0 0

Maize 3 2 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 1 1 1 0 0 0

Salina South 1 1 0 0 0 0

Campus 1 2 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 1 2 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 3 0 0 0 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 8 2 4 0

Maize South 14 1 3 0

Salina South 7 2 2 1

Maize 5 5 1 3

Valley Center 3 4 0 1

Derby 4 5 0 2

Campus 1 3 0 3