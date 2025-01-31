PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 9 recap

While the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II boys saw their mid-season basketball tournament experience occur last week, most of the AVCTL II girls’ basketball teams are competing in their mid-season basketball tournaments this week.

Salina Central, along with Andover High, competed in last week’s Salina Invitational, but the Andover Central Lady Jaguars are competing in the McPherson tournament, the Goddard Lady Lions are competing in the El Dorado tournament the Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs are competing in the Mulvane tournament and the Newton Lady Railroaders are hosting a tournament this week.

Salina Central and Andover High returned to regular season action last night as the Mustangs and Lady Mustang basketball teams were swept by Andover, which showed even more how both Andover boys and girls are in the lead atop the AVCTL II basketball standings as the 2024-25 season heads down the home stretch of the regular season.

The Salina Central basketball teams both sit in 4th place in the AVCTL II standings, and both are currently 6-6 overall. The Lady Mustangs have a 3-3 AVCTL II record while the Mustang boys are currently 2-4 in AVCTL II competition.

The AVCTL II wrestling teams are also headed into the home stretch of the 2024-25 season with postseason tournaments beginning in a couple weeks.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Wamego 51-35 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Salina Invitational. The Lady Trojans defeated Buhler 61-48 in the championship game on Saturday. The Lady Trojans defeated Salina Central 66-27 in regular season action on Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 77-25 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Salina Invitational. The Trojans lost 61-45 against Great Bend in the championship game on Saturday. The Trojans defeated Salina Central 68-47 on Thursday in regular season action. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 6th place with 79.5 points on Saturday in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team won the Blue Valley tournament on Saturday with 528.5 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 50-47 against McPherson on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 57-49 against Maize South on Friday in the 2nd round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. The Jaguars defeated Dodge City 58-51 on Saturday in the final round. The Jaguars lost 74-57 against Maize in regular season action on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team lost a dual 72-6 against Campus on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 11th place on Saturday in the DeSoto tournament with 112.5 points. The Jaguars were defeated 46-35 against Campus in a dual on Tuesday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Winfield 62-31 on Thursday in the opening round of the Mulvane tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 58-45 against the Manhattan Chiefs on Friday in the 2nd round of the El Dorado tournament. The Bulldogs lost 49-47 against El Dorado in the final round on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost 62-34 against Newton on Tuesday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Louisburg 61-42 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Chanute tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Chanute 63-32 in the final round on Saturday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 70-42- against Blue Valley Southwest on Friday to finish in 6th place in the Spring Hill tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 12th in the Hays tournament on Saturday with 60.5 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 48-46 against Gardner-Edgerton on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 59-43 against Wichita Collegiate on Friday in the second round of the El Dorado tournament. The Lions lost 84-49 against Emporia in the final round on Saturday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 57-30 against Bishop Carroll on Thursday in the opening round of the Newton tournament. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 74-45 against Wichita Northwest on Friday in the 2nd round of the Valley Center tournament. The Railers defeated Garden City 62-58 in the final round on Saturday. The Railers defeated Ark City 62-34 on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team won the Eureka tournament on Saturday with 146.0 points. … The Railroader boys’ wrestling team won the Eureka tournament on Saturday with 229.0 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Junction City 66-12 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Salina Invitational. The Lady Mustangs defeated Abilene 58-30 in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs lost 66-27 against Andover in regular season action on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 54-49 against Great Bend on Friday in the 2nd round of the Salina Invitational. The Mustangs defeated Salina South 55-54 in the final round on Saturday. The Mustangs lost 68-47 against Andover in regular season action on Thursday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 5th place with 75.5 points on Saturday in the DeSoto tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 58-18 in a dual against Emporia on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team won the DeSoto tournament on Saturday with 416.5 points. The Mustangs defeated Emporia 56-18 in a dual on Tuesday.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 6 0 11 1

Ark City 4 1 8 2

Andover Central3 2 6 3

Salina Central 3 3 6 6

Eisenhower 1 3 4 7

Goddard 1 4 4 6

Newton 0 5 0 10

Friday, January 24

Salina Central 66, Junction City 12 – Salina Invitational

Andover 51, Wamego 35 – Salina Invitational

Eisenhower 61, Louisburg 42 – Chanute tournament

Saturday, January 25

Salina Central 58, Abilene 30 – Salina Invitational

Andover 61, Buhler 48 – Salina Invitational

Eisenhower 63, Chanute 32 – Chanute tournament

Thursday, January 30

Andover 66, Salina Central 27

Gardner-Edgerton 48, Goddard 46 – El Dorado tournament

McPherson 50, Andover Central 47 – McPherson tournament

Ark City 62, Winfield 31 – Mulvane tournament

Bishop Carroll 57, Newton 30 – Newton tournament

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 6 0 8 3

Andover Central4 1 6 5

Newton 4 1 6 6

Salina Central 2 4 6 6

Ark City 1 4 4 8

Eisenhower 1 4 3 9

Goddard 1 5 2 10

Friday, January 24

Maize South 57, Andover Central 49 – Dodge City tournament

Wichita Collegiate 59, Goddard 43 – El Dorado tournament

Manhattan Chiefs 58, Ark City 45 – El Dorado Tournament

Great Bend 54, Salina Central 49 – Salina Invitational

Andover 77, Salina South 25 – Salina Invitational

Blue Valley Southwest 70, Eisenhower 42 – Spring Hill tournament

Wichita Northwest 74, Newton 45 – Valley Center tournament

Saturday, January 25

Andover Central 58, Dodge City 51 – Dodge City tournament

El Dorado 49, Ark City 47 – El Dorado tournament

Emporia 84, Goddard 49 – El Dorado tournament

Salina Central 55, Salina South 54 – Salina Invitational

Great Bend 61, Andover 45 – Salina Invitational

Newton 62, Garden City 58 – Valley Center tournament

Tuesday, January 28

Newton 62, Ark City 34

Maize 74, Andover Central 57

Thursday, January 30

Andover 68, Salina Central 47