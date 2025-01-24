PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 8 recap

The entire Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II now has its boys’ basketball teams competing in mid-season tournaments, while some of the AVCTL II girls’ basketball teams are also competing in mid-season tournaments, while the rest of the girls’ teams will see their mid-season tournament action happen next week.

As the AVCTL II enters mid-season tournament time, Andover High School currently leads the way as the Lady Trojans lead the AVCTL II girls’ league with a 8-1, 5-0 record while Salina Central currently sits in 3rd place with a 4-5, 3-2 record. The Andover Trojan boys also lead the AVCTL II with a 6-2, 5-0 record while the Salina Central boys currently sit in 4th place with a 5-4, 2-3 record.

The AVCTL II wrestlers are also entering the midway portion of the season with teams competing in tournaments around the state to prepare for the stretch run of the 2024-25 season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Arkansas City 69-41 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Junction City 81-16 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 80-46 on Friday. The Trojans defeated Wamego 73-33 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 14th place with 55.5 points in the Hays tournament on Saturday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 87.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Campus 60-15 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Maize High 54-21 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 75-51 on Friday. The Jaguars lost 65-48 against Kansas City Piper on Thursday in the opening round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 28th place with 32.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 69-41 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Newton 43-38 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 80-46 against Andover High on Friday. The Bulldogs were defeated 70-42 by Wichita Collegiate on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 13th place with 60.5 points on Friday in the Wichita West tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished in 11th place with 96.5 points in the Newton tournament on Saturday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 50-33 against Salina Central on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 54-47 against Coffeyville on Thursday in the opening round of the Chanute tournament. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 41-31 against Salina Central on Friday. The Tigers were defeated 64-52 by Gardner-Edgerton on Tuesday in the opening round of the Spring Hill tournament. The Tigers defeated Kansas City Sumner Academy 64-41 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Spring Hill tournament. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 16th place with 51.5 points on Friday in the Wichita West tournament. The Lady Tigers were defeated 54-17 in a dual against Newton on Thursday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 33rd place with 28.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament. The Tigers lost 76-6 in a dual against Newton on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Newton 45-25 on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 57-25 against Newton on Friday. The Lions defeated the Manhattan Chiefs 46-36 on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 163.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 45-25 against Goddard on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 43-38 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 57-25 on Friday. The Railers lost 55-51 against Valley Center on Thursday in the opening round of the Valley Center tournament. … The Lady Railer wrestling team defeated Eisenhower 54-17 in a dual on Thursday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 56.0 points on Saturday in their own tournament. The Railers defeated Eisenhower 76-6 in a dual on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Eisenhower 50-33 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs lost 38-34 against Wamego on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 41-31 on Friday. The Mustangs defeated Buhler 55-51 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team lost 41-32 in a dual against Rose Hill on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place with 103.5 points in the Newton tournament on Saturday.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 5 0 8 1

Arkansas City 4 1 7 2

Salina Central 3 2 4 5

Andover Cent. 3 2 6 3

Eisenhower 1 3 2 7

Goddard 1 4 4 5

Newton 0 5 0 9

Tuesday, January 21

Ark City 43, Newton 38

Andover Central 54, Maize 21

Thursday, January 23

Wamego 38, Salina Central 34 – Salina Invitational

Andover 81, Junction City 16 – Salina Invitational

Coffeyville 54, Eisenhower 47 – Chanute tournament

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 5 0 6 2

Andover Cent. 4 1 5 3

Newton 3 1 4 5

Salina Central 2 3 5 4

Arkansas City 1 3 4 5

Eisenhower 1 4 3 8

Goddard 1 5 2 8

Tuesday, January 21

Gardner-Edgerton 64, Eisenhower 52 – Spring Hill tournament

Thursday, January 23

KC Piper 65, Andover Central 48 – Dodge City Tournament

Wichita Collegiate 70, Ark City 42 – El Dorado tournament

Goddard 46, Manhattan Chiefs 36 – at El Dorado tournament

Salina Central 55, Buhler 51 – Salina Invitational

Andover 73, Wamego 33 – Salina Invitational

Eisenhower 60, KC Sumner 41 – Spring Hill tournament

Valley Center 55, Newton 51 – Valley Center tournament