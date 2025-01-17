PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 7 recap

As teams in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II settle into the mid-part of the season, beginning preparations for the home stretch of the season in February, the city of Andover still has control of both basketball AVCTL II leagues.

Andover High currently leads the AVCTL II girls’ and boys’ standings while Andover Central currently sits in 2nd place in the boys’ standings and 4th place in the girls’ standings. Arkansas City is currently 2nd in the AVCTL II girls’ standings while the Salina Central girls are in 3rd place, while the Salina Central boys are currently sitting in 5th place.

Like the rest of the state of Kansas’ high school sports scene, the AVCTL II has seen its share of postponements and cancelations since the calendar turned to 2025, but also like the rest of the state of Kansas, the AVCTL II has seen its share of competitions get made up and completed.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, losing 57-49 against Wichita Heights in the Greater Wichita Area League/Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League challenge. The Lady Trojans defeated Andover Central 58-23 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Andover Central 48-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Augusta tournament on Friday and finished in 5th place with 58.5 points. The Lady Trojans finished in 10th place with 84.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place with 183.5 points on Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team was scheduled to play at Salina Central on Friday, but the game got postponed due to inclement weather. The Lady Jaguars lost 58-23 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Salina Central on Friday, but the game got postponed due to the snowstorm. The Jaguars lost 48-40 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team competed in the Augusta tournament on Friday and finished in 6th place with 28.0 points. The Lady Jaguars finished in 29th place with 10.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place with 53.5 points on Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team was scheduled to play at Newton on Friday, but the game was postponed due to the snowstorm. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Salina Central 53-43 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Newton on Friday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The Bulldogs defeated Salina Central 50-49 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 207.0 points on Saturday in the Derby tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 48-43 against Goddard on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 51-42 against Wichita East on Saturday. The Lady Tigers defeated Newton 50-19 on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 64-43 on Friday. The Tigers lost 60-56 in overtime on Saturday against Wichita East. The Tigers lost 48-41 against Newton on Tuesday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team won 48-43 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 49-34 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 64-43 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lions lost 65-35 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 13th place with 31.0 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. The Lady Lions finished 19th with 41.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 220.0 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team was scheduled to host Arkansas City on Friday, but the game was postponed due to the snowstorm. The Lady Railers lost 50-19 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team was scheduled to host Arkansas City on Friday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The Railers defeated Eisenhower 48-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 5th with 117.0 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. The Lady Railers finished 7th with 107.5 in their tournament on Thursday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 160.0 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team was scheduled to host Andover Central on Friday, but the game got postponed due to the snowstorm. The Lady Mustangs lost 53-43 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team was scheduled to host Andover Central on Friday, but the game got postponed due to inclement weather. The Mustangs lost 50-49 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. …

The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 8th place on Thursday with 107.0 points at the Newton tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 6 1

Arkansas City 3 0 6 1

Salina Central 2 2 3 4

Andover Cent. 3 2 4 3

Eisenhower 1 2 2 5

Newton 0 3 0 7

Goddard 0 4 3 5

Saturday, January 11

Wichita East 51, Eisenhower 42

Tuesday, January 14

Ark City 53, Salina Central 43

Andover 58, Andover Central 23

Eisenhower 50, Newton 19

Maize South 49, Goddard 34

Friday, January 17

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Andover at Ark City

Andover Central at Campus

Newton at Goddard

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 4 2

Andover Cent. 4 1 4 2

Newton 2 1 3 4

Arkansas City 1 2 4 3

Salina Central 1 3 3 4

Eisenhower 1 3 2 6

Goddard 1 4 1 7

Saturday, January 11

Wichita East 60, Eisenhower 56 OT

Tuesday, January 14

Ark City 50, Salina Central 49

Andover 48, Andover Central 40

Newton 48, Eisenhower 41

Maize South 65, Goddard 35

Friday, January 17

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Andover at Ark City

Andover Central at Campus

Newton at Goddard