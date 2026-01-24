PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 8 Recap

The mid-season basketball tournament portion of the 2025-26 winter sports season has arrived for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II and things as teams are looking to continue building for the home stretch of the season.

Andover High continues atop both AVCTLII boys’ and girls’ basketball standings this week as Salina Central dropped from 2nd to 3rd in each standing.

Andover remains atop the AVCTL II boys’ standings with a 9-3, 6-0 record while Eisenhower moved ahead of Salina Central with a 4-7, 4-1 record and Salina Central dropped from 2nd to 3rd with a 7-6, 4-2 record.

Andover continues to lead the AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings with a 9-1, 5-0 record while Eisenhower moved up to second with a 7-4, 3-1 record and Salina Central dropped from 2nd to 3rd with a 7-6, 4-2 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Arkansas City 72-12 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 51-28 on Friday. The Trojans defeated Wichita East 43-38 on Thursday in the opening round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 13th with 84.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Campus 51-23 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Maize High 48-28 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 61-58 against Campus on Friday. The Jaguars defeated Louisburg 47-39 on Thursday in the opening round of the Shawnee Mission West tournament. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the DeSoto tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 33rd with 18.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 72-12 against Andover High on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 51-28 against Andover High on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 66-47 against Emporia on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wellington tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 92.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Salina Central 44-37 on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Coffeyville 49-16 on Thursday in the opening round of the Chanute tournament. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 68-57 on Friday. The Tigers lost 70-50 against Bishop Miege on Thursday in the opening round of the Chanute tournament. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team lost 48-30 against Newton in an AVCTL II dual on Thursday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 28th with 33.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Newton 27-15 on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 52-40 on Friday. The Lions lost 80-32 against Wichita Collegiate on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 4th with 141.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 27-15 against Goddard on Friday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 52-40 against Goddard on Friday. The Railers lost 87-46 against Shawnee Mission South on Thursday in the opening round of the Dodge City tournament of champions. … The Lady Railer wrestling team defeated Eisenhower 48-30 on Thursday in an AVCTL II dual. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 122.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 44-37 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Buhler 56-24 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 68-57 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Mustangs defeated DeSoto 61-57 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the DeSoto tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 18th with 69.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 5 0 9 1

Eisenhower 3 1 7 4

Salina Central 4 2 7 6

Andover Central3 2 7 4

Goddard 2 3 4 4

Ark City 1 4 2 10

Newton 0 6 1 11

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 6 0 9 3

Eisenhower 4 1 4 7

Salina Central 4 2 7 6

Andover Central3 3 5 6

Ark City 2 3 4 9

Goddard 1 5 1 9

Newton 0 6 0 13