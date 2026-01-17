PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 7 Recap

Things remain the same atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II this past week atop both boys’ and girls’ basketball standings with Andover High holding the top spot in both polls, Salina Central sitting in 2nd in both polls and Eisenhower in third place in both polls.

Andover High continues to lead the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with a 7-3, 5-0 record while Salina Central is in 2nd with a 6-5, 4-1 record and Eisenhower is in third place with a 3-6, 3-1 record.

Andover High leads the AVCTL II girls’ standings with an 8-1, 4-0 record while Salina Central is in 2nd at 6-5, 4-1 followed by Eisenhower in third with a 5-4, 2-1 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 69-53 against Derby on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Andover Central 54-31 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 58-52 against Derby on Friday. The Trojans lost 58-42 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday. The Trojans defeated Andover Central 63-52 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 7th with 76.0 points on Friday in the Augusta tournament. The Lady Trojans finished 18th with 50.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 146.0 points on Saturday in the Derby tournament. The Trojans also finished 10th with 40.0 at Augusta on Saturday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 54-31 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 63-53 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wresting team finished 11th with 66.0 points on Friday in the Augusta tournament. The Lady Jaguars finished 29th with 20.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Jaguar boys’ wresting team finished 6th with 90.0 points on Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Newton 38-28 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 51-21 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 77-66 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 73-44 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 10th with 67.0 points in the Dodge City tournament on Saturday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 16th with 29.5 points on Saturday in the Geary, Oklahoma tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 53-39 against Wichita Heights on Saturday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 56-43 on Friday. … Girls Wrestling – The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 11th with 54.5 points on Friday in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Tigers finished 2nd with 167.5 points in the Dodge City tournament on Saturday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 8th with 88.0 points on Saturday in the Salina South tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 71-34 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 56-43 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lions lost 63-21 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling finished 9th with 75.0 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. The Lady Lions finished 15th with 77.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 178.5 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 38-28 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 48-32 against Emporia on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 77-66 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Railers lost 84-39 against Emporia on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 5th with 109.5 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. The Lady Railers finished 7th with 107.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 132.5 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Arkansas City 51-21 on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 73-44 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 7th with 110.5 points on Friday in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished 16th with 73.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling finished 4th with 137.5 points on Saturday in the Salina South tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 8 1

Salina Central 4 1 6 5

Eisenhower 2 1 5 4

Andover Central3 2 5 4

Goddard 1 3 3 4

Ark City 1 3 2 9

Newton 0 5 1 10

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 5 0 7 3

Salina Central 4 1 6 5

Eisenhower 3 1 3 6

Andover Central3 3 4 5

Ark City 2 2 4 7

Goddard 0 5 0 8

Newton 0 5 0 11