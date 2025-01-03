PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 5 recap

The city of Andover leads the way in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II as the 2024-25 winter season returns after the 2024 Christmas Break.

The Andover High Lady Trojans are joined by the Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs as the lone AVCTL II girls’ basketball teams still protecting undefeated seasons at the Christmas Break while the Andover Central Jaguar boys’ basketball team is the lone AVCTL II boys’ basketball still undefeated at the break, but the Jaguars only control a half-game lead over Andover High in the AVCTL II standings as the Trojan boys are currently 2-2 and 2-0 in AVCTL II action.

The AVCTL II will see its first action in 2025 tomorrow when the Andover, Arkansas City and Eisenhower girls’ wrestling teams compete in the Wichita North tournament. The Andover boys’ wrestling team will also compete in the Wichita North tournament tomorrow.

The AVCTL II basketball teams will see their first action this coming Tuesday, January 7, when Andover plays at Salina Central, Andover Central at Newton, Arkansas City at Goddard in AVCTL II doubleheaders while Eisenhower will open its 2025 basketball campaign at Maize in a non-league doubleheader.

On the wrestling mats the Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs and Newton Lady Railers lead the way as the Lady Bulldogs have placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th in three of their four tournaments thus far this season while the Lady Railers have won a tournament and placed 3rd and 4th in two of their other three tournaments.

The Andover Trojan boys’ wrestling team has placed 5th and twice placed 2nd in their three tournaments this season while the Salina Central Mustang boys’ wrestling team has posted a 2-1 dual record and placed 3rd in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did before the Christmas break and when they are scheduled to return to action in 2025:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team sits atop the AVCTL II standings with a 4-0, 2-0 record and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) when it hosts Newton. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team shares the AVCTL II lead heading into the 2025 season with a 2-2, 2-0 record and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) when it hosts Newton. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in three tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action Saturday, January 4, in the Wichita North tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in three tournaments prior to the Christmas break, including one second-place finish as a team, and will return to action on Saturday, January 4 in the Wichita North tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team took a 3-1, 2-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) when it hosts Goddard. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team leads the AVCTL II standings coming out of the 2024 Christmas break with a 4-1, 3-0 record and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) when it hosts Goddard. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team competed in two tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 in the Augusta tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team competed in three tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action Friday, January 10 in the Augusta tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team took a 3-1, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) when it hosts Clearwater. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team took a 2-2, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) when it hosts Clearwater. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in three tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 4 in the Wichita North tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in two tournaments prior to the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 when it competes in a dual against Derby.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team took a 1-3, 0-2 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it plays at Maize. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team took a 1-3, 0-2 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it plays at Maize. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in three tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 4 in the Wichita North tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team competed in three tournaments before the Christmas break and will return action on Saturday, January 11 in the Salina South tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team took a 2-2, 0-2 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) at Andover Central. … The Lion boys’ basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season as it took an 0-4, 0-2 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) at Andover Central. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in two tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Dodge City tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed in three tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 in the Dodge City tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season as it took an 0-5, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and it will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) at Andover. … The Railer boys’ basketball team took a 2-3, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) at Andover. … The Lady Railer wrestling team competed in four tournaments, including winning the McPherson tournament, prior to the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Dodge City tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team competed in three tournaments prior to the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 in the Dodge City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team took a 3-2, 2-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) at Valley Center. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team took a 3-2, 1-2 record into the Christmas break and will return to action tonight (Friday, January 3) at Valley Center. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team took an 0-3 dual record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 in a dual at Emporia. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team took a 2-1 dual record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 in a dual at Emporia.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 4 0

Arkansas City 1 0 3 0

Salina Central 2 1 3 2

Andover Cent. 2 1 2 2

Newton 0 1 0 5

Eisenhower 0 2 1 3

Goddard 0 2 1 3

Tuesday, January 7

Andover at Salina Central

Andover Central at Newton

Ark City at Goddard

Eisenhower at Maize

Thursday, January 9

Goddard at Wichita North

Friday, January 10

Andover Central at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Wichita Heights

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 3 0 4 0

Andover 2 0 2 2

Salina Central 1 2 3 2

Newton 1 0 2 3

Eisenhower 0 2 1 3

Goddard 0 2 1 3

Arkansas City 0 1 0 4

Tuesday, January 7

Andover at Salina Central

Andover Central at Newton

Ark City at Goddard

Eisenhower at Maize

Thursday, January 9

Goddard at Wichita North

Friday, January 10

Andover Central at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Wichita Heights