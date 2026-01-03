PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 5 Recap

Most of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is still waiting to begin their athletic seasons in 2026, but two AVCTL II schools, including Salina Central, got their 2026 campaigns underway Friday night with basketball action.

The remainder of the AVCTL II basketball teams will see their initial 2026 in the coming week while the AVCTL II wrestling teams will begin 2026 at different times and places.

Here is a look at when each AVCTL II team will return to action in the new year:

ANDOVER

The Trojan boys’ and Lady Trojan basketball teams will return to action on Saturday against Newton. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar boys’ and Lady Jaguars basketball teams will return to action on Tuesday against Newton. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team will return to action on January 9 at Augusta. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 at Augusta.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog boys’ and Lady Bulldog basketball teams returned to action on Friday against Clearwater. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in the Geary tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger boys’ and Lady Tiger basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Maize High. …. The Lady Tiger wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 8 against Maize South.

GODDARD

The Lion boys’ and Lady Lion basketball teams will return to action on Tuesday against Arkansas City. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in the Dodge City tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 9 at Dodge City.

NEWTON

The Railer boys’ and Lady Railer basketball teams will return to action on Saturday against Andover High. … The Lady Railer wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in Dodge City. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in the Dodge City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang boys’ and Lady Mustang basketball teams returned to action on Friday against Valley Center. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team will return to action on Tuesday against Emporia. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Tuesday against Emporia.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 5 0

Salina Central 2 0 3 4

Andover Central2 1 4 2

Eisenhower 2 1 4 3

Ark City 0 1 1 5

Newton 0 2 1 6

Goddard 0 3 2 3

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 4 1

Salina Central 2 0 3 4

Andover Central2 1 3 3

Eisenhower 2 1 2 5

Ark City 0 1 1 5

Newton 0 2 0 7

Goddard 0 3 0 5