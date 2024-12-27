PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 4 Recap

The city of Andover leads the way in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II as the 2024-25 winter season experiences the 2024 Christmas Break.

The Andover High Lady Trojans are joined by the Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs as the lone AVCTL II girls’ basketball teams still protecting undefeated seasons at the Christmas Break while the Andover Central Jaguar boys’ basketball team is the lone AVCTL II boys’ basketball still undefeated at the break, but the Jaguars only control a half-game lead over Andover High in the AVCTL II standings as the Trojan boys are currently 2-2 and 2-0 in AVCTL II action.

On the wrestling mats the Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs and Newton Lady Railers lead the way as the Lady Bulldogs have placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th in three of their four tournaments thus far this season while the Lady Railers have won a tournament and placed 3rd and 4th in two of their other three tournaments.

The Andover Trojan boys’ wrestling team has placed 5th and twice placed 2nd in their three tournaments this season while the Salina Central Mustang boys’ wrestling team has posted a 2-1 dual record and placed 3rd in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Goddard 64-32 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 81-55 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 6th place on Friday in the Wichita North tournament with 81.5 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 440.0 points in the Blue Valley tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Eisenhower 54-42 on Friday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 54-46 on Friday. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 54.5 points in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Hutchinson 41-39 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 68-35 against Hutchinson on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 108.0 points on Friday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 52nd with 45.0 points in the Kansas City Stampede.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 54-42 against Andover Central on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 54-46 against Andover Central on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 10th place on Friday with 51.0 points in the Wichita North tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 4th with 138.5 points in the Emporia tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 64-32 against Andover on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 81-55 against Andover on Friday. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 34th with 62.5 points in the Kansas City Stampede.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 46-28 against Salina Central on Friday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 67-52 on Friday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 8th with 108.5 points in the Basehor-Linwood tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 51st with 45.0 points in the Kansas City Stampede.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Newton 46-28 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 67-52 against Newton on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 25th with 46.5 points in the Basehor-Linwood tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling finished 3rd with 162.0 points in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 4 0

Arkansas City 1 0 3 0

Salina Central 2 1 3 2

Andover Cent. 2 1 2 2

Newton 0 1 0 5

Eisenhower 0 2 1 3

Goddard 0 2 1 3

Friday, December 20

Salina Central 46, Newton 28

Andover Central 54, Eisenhower 42

Andover 64, Goddard 32

Ark City 41, Hutchinson 39

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 3 0 4 0

Andover 2 0 2 2

Salina Central 1 2 3 2

Newton 1 0 2 3

Eisenhower 0 2 1 3

Goddard 0 2 1 3

Arkansas City 0 1 0 4

Friday, December 20

Newton 67, Salina Central 52

Andover Central 54, Eisenhower 46

Andover 81, Goddard 55

Hutchinson 68, Ark City 35