PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 3 Recap

It is still early in the 2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League winter athletic season with no individual teams landing early knock out blows.

The AVCTL II has two teams, both girls’ teams, protecting undefeated records.

Andover High currently sits atop the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with a .500 overall record at 1-1 while Andover Central and Arkansas City are 2nd and 3rd with identical 1-2 records and Salina Central is in 4th place with a 1-3 record.

Andover High and Goddard sit atop the AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings with identical 2-0 records while Andover Central and Eisenhower are 3rd and 4th with 2-1 records, Arkansas City is 5th with a 1-2 record. Salina Central and Newton are 6th and 7th with 1-3 records.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week or when they will begin the 2025-26 season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Derby 53-48 on Friday in the Kansas City Piper tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Kansas City Piper 75-57 on Saturday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 54-46 against Mill Valley on Friday in the Kansas City Piper tournament. The Trojans defeated Lincoln College Prep 69-50 on Saturday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team placed 7th with 84.0 points on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 130.0 points on Friday in the Valley Center tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Great Bend 41-23 on Friday in the Hutchinson tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Hutchinson 45-31 on Saturday. The Lady Jaguars lost 64-30 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 78-51 against Great Bend in the Hutchinson tournament on Friday. The Jaguars defeated Hutchinson 57-53 on Saturday. The Jaguars lost 71-40 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team placed 9th with 69.5 points on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 68.0 points on Friday in the Valley Center tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 28-25 against Winfield on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 49-16 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 51-48 against Winfield on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 57-38 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team won the Wichita Southeast tournament on Saturday with 172.5 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Arkansas City dual tournament on Saturday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Campus 52-29 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Wichita Northwest 52-26 on Wednesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 56-48 against Campus on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 56-51 in overtime on Wednesday against Wichita Northwest. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season on December 20 in the Wichita North tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 80.5 points on Friday in the Pratt tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Augusta 46-38 on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Buhler 48-38 on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 48-44 against Augusta on Friday. The Lions lost 58-46 against Buhler on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 9th with 75.5 points on Friday in the Pratt tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 10th with 84.5 points on Saturday in the Gardner-Edgerton tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railers basketball team lost 83-23 against Manhattan on Friday in the Hays tournament. The Lady Railers lost 60-13 against Hugoton on Saturday. The Lady Railers lost 61-29 against Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 55-37 against Manhattan on Friday in the Hays tournament. The Railers lost 55-49 against Hays Thomas More Prep on Saturday. The Railers lost 55-28 against Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team won the McPherson tournament on Saturday with 191.0 points. The Lady Railers defeated Hutchinson 63-18 on Thursday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 156.0 points on Friday in the Valley Center tournament. The Railers lost 47-35 against Hutchinson on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Hays Thomas More Prep 59-52 on Friday in the Hays tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 63-39 against Life Prep on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs lost 65-44 against Manhattan on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 55-46 against Hays on Friday in the Hays tournament. The Mustangs lost 93-34 against Blue Valley Northwest on Saturday. The Mustangs lost 75-59 against Manhattan on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 7th with 107.5 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 54-24 against Hays on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 16th with 32.5 points on Saturday in the Gardner-Edgerton tournament. The Mustangs defeated Hays 38-37 on Thursday.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 0 0 2 0

Goddard 0 0 2 0

Andover Central0 0 2 1

Eisenhower 0 0 2 1

Ark City 0 0 1 2

Salina Central 0 0 1 3

Newton 0 0 1 3

Friday, December 5

Andover 53, Derby 48 – KC Piper tournament

Andover Central 41, Great Bend 23 – Hutchinson tournament

Winfield 28, Ark City 25

Goddard 46, Augusta 38

Manhattan 83, Newton 23 – Hays Tournament

Salina Central 59, Hays TMP 52 – Hays Tournament

Saturday, December 6

Andover 75, KC Piper 57 – KC Piper tournament

Andover Central 45, Hutchinson 31 – Hutchinson tournament

Hugoton 60, Newton 13 – Hays Tournament

Life Prep 63, Salina Central 39 – Hays tournament

Tuesday, December 9

Maize South 64, Andover Central 30

Salina South 49, Ark City 16

Eisenhower 52, Campus 29

Goddard 48, Buhler 38

Valley Center 61, Newton 29

Manhattan 65, Salina Central 44

Wednesday, December 10

Eisenhower 52, Wichita NW 26

Friday, December 12

McPherson at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

Ark City at Chanute

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Salina South

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover 0 0 1 1

Andover Central0 0 1 2

Ark City 0 0 1 2

Salina Central 0 0 1 3

Goddard 0 0 0 2

Eisenhower 0 0 0 3

Newton 0 0 0 4

Friday, December 5

Mill Valley 54, Andover 46 at KC Piper tournament

Great Bend 78, Andover Central 51 – Hutchinson tournament

Winfield 51, Ark City 48

Augusta 48, Goddard 44

Manhattan 55, Newton 37 – Hays Tournament

Hays 55, Saina Central 46 – Hays Tournament

Saturday, December 6

Andover 69, Lincoln College Prep 50 – KC Piper tournament

Andover Central 57, Hutchinson 53 – Hutchinson tournament

Hays TMP 55, Newton 49 – Hays Tournament

Blue Valley NW 93, Salina Central 34 – Hays tournament

Tuesday, December 9

Maize South 71, Andover Central 40

Salina South 57, Ark City 38

Campus 56, Eisenhower 48

Buhler 58, Goddard 46

Valley Center 55, Newton 28

Manhattan 75, Salina Central 59

Wednesday, December 10

Wichita NW 56, Eisenhower 51, OT

Friday, December 12

McPherson at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

Ark City at Chanute

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Salina South