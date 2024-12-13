PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 2 recap

Andover Central High School has taken an early lead in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II’s 2024-25 winter campaign as both Jaguar and Lady Jaguar basketball teams swept the first AVCTL II basketball doubleheader of the season against Salina Central last Friday and both Andover Central teams currently sit atop the AVCTL II basketball standings.

The Lady Jaguars sit atop the AVCTL II girls’ standings only because their only win as an AVCTL II victory, but Arkansas City and Andover High are both still undefeated this early in the season with the Lady Bulldogs controlling two wins in two contests.

The Jaguar boys, however, are the only AVCTL II squad which is still undefeated after two contests. Eisenhower and Goddard High School’s boys’ basketball teams are both 1-1 this season while Newton’s boys are currently 1-2.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 57-40 victory against Derby. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost its season opener on Friday, falling 57-55 against Derby. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 7th place Saturday at the Valley Center tournament with 66.0 points. … The Trojan boys’ wresting team competed in the Valley Center tournament on Friday where they finished 2nd with 188.5 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team opened the season Friday with an AVCTL II victory, 45-31, against Salina Central. The Lady Jaguars lost 43-33 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team earned a 62-61 victory against Salina Central on Friday to open both the regular season and AVCTL II season with a victory. The Jaguars defeated Maize South 59-53 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished in 9th place Saturday at the Valley Center with 19.0 points. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team competed in the Valley Center tournament on Friday where they finished in 8th place with 40.5 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 54-17 victory against Winfield. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 this season on Tuesday with a 56-49 victory against Salina South. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team earned a 68-55 victory against Winfield on Friday to open the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, losing 72-45 against Salina South. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 2nd place Saturday at the Wichita Southeast tournament with 173.5 points.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team suffered a 66-47 loss against Maize South on Friday to open the season. The Lady Tigers earned their first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Campus 43-14. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team dropped its season opener on Friday, falling 39-38 against Maize South. The Tigers earned their first victory of the season on Tuesday, defeating Campus 52-47. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Pratt tournament Saturday where they finished in 14th place with 42.0 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 33.5 points Saturday at the Pratt tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 46-44 victory in overtime against Winfield. The Lady Lions lost 51-46 against Buhler on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 55-48 against Augusta to open its season on Friday. The Lions improved to 2-0 this season on Tuesday with a 56-50 victory against Buhler. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Pratt tournament on Friday where they finished in 12th place with 45.0 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place Saturday at the Gardner-Edgerton tournament with 136.5 points.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team dropped its 2nd game in the Hays tournament on Friday, falling 37-20 against Olathe East. The Lady Railers lost 52-43 against Hays-Thomas More Prep in the finals on Saturday and finished in 8th place. … The Railer boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the season on Friday in the 2nd round of the Hays tournament, defeating Hays-Thomas More Prep 57-24. The Railers suffered a 65-49 loss against Life Prep in the tournament finals on Saturday and finished the tournament in 6th place. … The Lady Railer wrestling team won the McPherson tournament on Saturday with 191.0 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team competed in the Valley Center tournament on Friday where they finished in 3rd place with 172.5 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 45-21 against Andover Central. The Lady Mustangs suffered their 2nd loss this season 50-34 against Manhattan on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 62-61 against Andover Central on Friday. The Mustangs defeated Manhattan 58-56 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 7th place Saturday at the McPherson with 107.0 points. The Lady Mustangs wrestled in a dual against Hays on Thursday but lost the dual 66-18. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 129.0 points Saturday at the Gardner-Edgerton tournament. The Mustangs defeated Hays 53-20 in a dual Thursday night.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 1 0 1 1

Arkansas City 0 0 2 0

Andover 0 0 1 0

Eisenhower 0 0 1 1

Goddard 0 0 1 1

Newton 0 0 0 3

Salina Central 0 1 0 2

Friday, December 6

Olathe East 37, Newton 20 – Hays Tournament

Andover 57, Derby 44

Maize South 66, Eisenhower 47

Andover Central 45, Salina Central 31

Ark City 54, Winfield 17

Goddard 46, Augusta 44, OT

Saturday, December 7

Hays-TMP 52, Newton 43 at Hays Tournament

Tuesday, December 10

Manhattan 50, Salina Central 34

Ark City 56, Salina South 49

Buhler 51, Goddard 46

Maize South 43, Andover Central 33

Eisenhower 43, Campus 14

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 1 0 2 0

Eisenhower 0 0 1 1

Goddard 0 0 1 1

Andover 0 0 0 1

Arkansas City 0 0 0 2

Newton 0 0 1 2

Salina Central 0 1 1 1

Friday, December 6

Newton 57, Hays TMP 24 – Hays Tournament

Derby 57, Andover 55

Maize South 39, Eisenhower 38

Andover Central 62, Salina Central 61

Winfield 68, Ark City 55

Augusta 56, Goddard 48

Saturday, December 7

Life Prep 65, Newton 49 at Hays Tournament

Tuesday, December 10

Salina Central 58, Manhattan 56

Salina South 72, Ark City 45

Goddard 56, Buhler 50

Andover Central 59, Maize South 53

Eisenhower 52, Campus 47