PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 16 Recap

The City of Andover controlled most of the winter season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II in 2024-25.

Andover High School itself was the final AVCTL II school left competing when the 2025 winter KSHSAA season came to an end this past week as the Andover Lady Trojan basketball team earned a third place finish in the Class 5A state tournament while their male counterparts, the Andover Trojan boys’ basketball team finished in 2nd place.

The Lady Trojans won their final game of the season, 74-55 against Spring Hill in the Class 5A state tournament consolation game while the Trojan boys’ basketball team lost their final contest of the season, falling 69-57 against Kansas City Piper in the Class 5A state championship game.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week and how they finished the season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team suffered a 55-49 loss against Topeka Seaman in the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Spring Hill 74-55 in the consolation game on Saturday and finished the season as third place in Class 5A with a 23-2, 12-0 record. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 55-43 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Class 5A state tournament semifinals on Friday. The Trojans lost 69-57 against Kansas City Piper on Saturday in the state championship game. The Trojans finished the season as the 2nd place team in 5A with a 21-4, 12-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team finished the season with a 13-8, 8-4 record. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-9, 10-2 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with an 18-2, 10-2 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 2-18, 1-11 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team finished the season with a 6-15, 3-9 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 4-8 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 3-9 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 5-15, 3-9 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team finished the season with a 0-20, 0-12 record. … The Railer boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 11-10, 9-3 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 4-8 record.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 23 2

Ark City 10 2 18 4

Andover Central8 4 13 8

Salina Central 6 6 10 11

Eisenhower 3 9 6 15

Goddard 3 9 8 13

Newton 0 12 0 20

Friday, March 14

Topeka Seaman 55, Andover 49 – 5A state

Saturday, March 15

Andover 74, Spring Hill 55 – 5A state consolation

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 20 5

Andover Central10 2 14 9

Newton 9 3 11 10

Eisenhower 4 8 7 14

Salina Central 4 8 8 13

Ark City 2 10 5 15

Goddard 2 10 3 16

Friday, March 14

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 55, Andover 43 – 5A state

Saturday, March 15

Kansas City Piper 69, Andover 57 – 5A state consolation