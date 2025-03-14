PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 15 Recap

Andover High School continues leading the way for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II in the 2024-25 season.

The city of Andover represented the last three teams the AVCTL II had alive this season as Andover High qualified both its boys’ and girls’ basketball team for this week’s Class 5A state tournament while Andover Central qualified its boys’ basketball team for the state tournament as well.

Andover Central’s Jaguar boys’ team saw its season come to an end last night while both Andover High teams won their opening round state tournament games and both will be in action Friday in the semifinal round of the state tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Friday with a 59-45 victory against Bishop Carroll in the finals of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans won its opening round game 49-44 on Wednesday against St. James Academy. The Lady Trojans will play Topeka Seaman Friday in the semifinals. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday with a 62-40 victory against Hays in the sub-state championship game. The Trojans defeated Bonner Springs 76-60 in the opening round on Thursday. The Trojans will play Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the semifinals on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 13-8, 8-4 record. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday with a 61-49 victory against AVCTL II rival Eisenhower in the Class 5A sub-state championship game. The Jaguars saw their season come to an end on Thursday after they lost 65-56 against Highland Park in the opening round of the Class state tournament. The Jaguars finished the season with a 14-9, 10-2 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday after a 52-45 loss against Maize South in the finals of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with an 18-4, 10-2 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 2-18, 1-11 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 6-15, 3-9 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 61-49 against AVCTL II rival Andover Central in the Class 5A sub-state championship game. The Tigers finished the season with a 7-15, 4-8 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 3-9 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 5-15, 3-9 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team finished the season with a 0-20, 0-12 record. … The Railer boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 11-10, 9-3 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 4-8 record.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 22 1

Ark City 10 2 18 4

Andover Central8 4 13 8

Salina Central 6 6 10 11

Eisenhower 3 9 6 15

Goddard 3 9 8 13

Newton 0 12 0 20

Friday, March 7

Andover 59, Bishop Carroll 45 – 5A sub-state

Maize South 52. Ark City 45 – 5A sub-state

Wednesday, March 12

Andover 49, St. James Academy 44 – 5A state

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 20 3

Andover Central10 2 14 9

Newton 9 3 11 10

Eisenhower 4 8 7 14

Salina Central 4 8 8 13

Ark City 2 10 5 15

Goddard 2 10 3 16

Saturday, March 8

Andover Central 61, Eisenhower 49 – 5A sub-state

Andover 62, Hays 40 – 5A sub-state

Thursday, March 13

Andover 76, Bonner Springs 60 – 5A state

Highland Park 65, Andover Central 56 – 5A state