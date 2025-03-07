PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 14 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II, like the rest of Kansas high school sports, is completely entered into the 2025 winter postseason scene and the AVCTL II is already guaranteed to have at least one of its 14 basketball teams qualify for next week’s Class 5A state tournament.

The AVCTL II has that guarantee thanks to the fact that two of its seven boys’ basketball teams will meet up against each other in a Class 5A sub-state championship when Eisenhower plays Andover Central.

The city of Andover continues to control the AVCTL II in 2025 as both Andover High’s boys and girls’ teams won the AVCTL II titles and both Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams will be playing in their respective sub-state championship games.

The Lady Trojans will play Bishop Carroll for the Class 5A sub-state championship tonight while the Trojan boys will play Hays High in their Class 5A sub-state championship Saturday night.

The Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs are the only other AVCTL II basketball team still alive this season as the Lady Bulldogs will play Maize South for the Class 5A sub-state championship tonight.

Both Salina Central teams lost their Class 5A sub-state opening round games to see their respective seasons end.

The AVCTL II girls had 14 state medalists and two individual champions in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend while the AVCTL II boys had one team state champion in Goddard as well as 32 sttae medalists and seven individual state champions in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 58-18 against Eisenhower in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans will play Bishop Carroll Friday night in the sub-state championship game. … The Trojan basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 66-44 victory against Salina Central in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Trojans will play Hays in the sub-state championship game on Saturday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 25th place with 23 points this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 89 points and six state medalists this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 60-37 against Hutchinson in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 13-8, 8-4 record. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 53-43 victory against AVCTL II rival Newton in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-sate tournament. The Jaguars will face another AVCTL II rival, Eisenhower, on Saturday in the championship game. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 22nd place with 22 points and one state medalists this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 44-30 victory against Goddard in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will play Maize South on Friday in the championship game. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament after finishing the regular season with a 2-18, 1-11 record. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 26th place with 21 points and one state medalist this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 81 points and five state medalists this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 58-18 against Andover in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 6-15, 3-9 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 62-60 victory against Great Bend in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Tigers will play AVCTL II rival Andover Central on Saturday in the championship game. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 14th place with 55.5 points and three state medalists this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 24th place with 17 points and one state medalist this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday after a 44-30 loss against Arkansas City in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with an 8-13, 3-9 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament after finishing the regular season with a 5-15, 3-9 record. … The Lady Lion wrestling team placed 24th with 47 points and one state medalist this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team won the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend with 173 points, nine state medalists and four individual champions.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament after ending the regular season with an 0-20, 0-12 record. … The Railer boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 53-43 against AVCTL II rival Andover Central in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Railers finished the season with an 11-10, 9-3 record. … The Lady Railer wrestling team placed fourth with 120 points, six medalists and two individual champions this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 92.5 points, five medalists and one individual champion in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball closed out the regular season on Friday with a 51-34 victory against Campus. The Lady Mustangs saw their season end on Tuesday when they lost 64-29 against Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 56-55 against Campus on Friday to close out the regular season. The Mustangs saw their season end on Wednesday when they lost 66-44 against Andover High in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Mustangs finished the season with an 8-13, 4-8 record. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 14th place with 56.5 points and three state medalists this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 104 points, five state medalists and two individual champions this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 20 1

Ark City 10 2 18 3

Andover Central8 4 13 8

Salina Central 6 6 10 11

Eisenhower 3 9 6 15

Goddard 3 9 8 13

Newton 0 12 0 20

Friday, February 28

Salina Central 51, Campus 34

Tuesday, March 4

Maize South 64, Salina Central 29 – 5A sub-state

Hutchinson 60, Andover Central 37 – 5A sub-state

Andover 58, Eisenhower 18 – 5A sub-state

Ark City 44, Goddard 30 – 5A sub-state

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 18 3

Andover Central10 2 13 8

Newton 9 3 11 10

Eisenhower 4 8 7 13

Salina Central 4 8 8 13

Ark City 2 10 5 15

Goddard 2 10 3 16

Friday, February 28

Campus 56, Salina Central 55

Wednesday, March 5

Andover 61, Salina Central 44 – 5A sub-state

Eisenhower 62, Great Bend 60 – 5A sub-state

Andover Central 53, Newton 43 – 5A sub-state