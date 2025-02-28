PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 13 Recap

The post season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has begun and the regular season for the AVCTL II will conclude tonight.

The AVCTL II has 81 different individual wrestlers, 31 girls and 50 boys beginning competition in their Class 5A state tournaments today after the AVCTL II boys’ wrestlers had 50 state qualifiers and 8 individual regional champions this past weekend.

The AVCTL II basketball season will conclude tonight when Salina Central plays its final doubleheader of the season at Campus.

Andover’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams swept the 2025 AVCTL II basketball titles. The Lady Trojans won the AVCTL II with a 19-1, 12-0 record while Arkansas City finished in 2nd place in the girls’ standings with a 17-3, 10-2 record. Salina Central finished 4th and take a 9-10, 6-6 record into tonight’s regular season finale.

The Trojan boys won the AVCTL II with a 17-3, 12-0 record while Andover Central finished in 2nd place with a 12-8, 10-2 record. Salina Central finished in 5th place and takes an 8-11, 4-8 record into tonight’s regular season finale.

The Andover Trojan boys’ wrestling team was AVCTL II’s big winner in the boys’ wrestling regional weekend with 12 individual state qualifiers and two regional champions. Salina Central had 8 individuals qualify for the Class 5A state tournament and one regional champion.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Eisenhower 73-48 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 59-33 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Hutchinson 54-42 on Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 53-40 on Friday. The Trojans defeated Goddard 72-31 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Hutchinson 65-54 on Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with 12 state qualifiers and two regional champions.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 52-32 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Eisenhower 47-44 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Newton 59-40 on Thursday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 64-40 on Friday. The Jaguars defeated Eisenhower 52-49 on Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Newton 82-62 on Thursday. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 17th place with 27.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with one state qualifier.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Andover Central 52-32 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Valley Center 38-37 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Eisenhower 47-40 on Thursday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 64-40 against Andover Central on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 72-38 against Valley Center on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 52-39 on Thursday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place with 131.5 points and eight state qualifiers on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 73-48 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 47-44 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 47-40 against Arkansas City on Thursday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 53-40 against Andover High on Friday. The Tigers lost 52-49 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Arkansas City 52-39 on Thursday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 14th place with 61.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with three state qualifiers.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 44-37 against Salina Central on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 59-33 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 58-54 against Salina Central on Friday. The Lions lost 72-31 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 200.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with nine state qualifiers and two regional champions.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 68-16 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 59-28 against Salina Central on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 59-40 against Andover Central on Thursday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 58-51 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Railers defeated Salina Central 63-41 on Tuesday. The Railers lost 82-62 against Andover Central on Thursday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 140.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with nine state qualifiers and one regional champion.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Goddard 44-37 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Newton 59-28 on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 58-54 on Friday. The Mustangs lost to Newton 63-41 on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 149.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with eight state qualifiers and one regional champion.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 19 1

Ark City 10 2 17 3

Andover Central8 4 13 7

Salina Central 6 6 9 10

Eisenhower 3 9 6 14

Goddard 3 9 8 12

Newton 0 12 0 20

Friday, February 21

Salina Central 44, Goddard 37

Andover 73, Eisenhower 48

Ark City 52, Andover Central 32

Hutchinson 68, Newton 16

Tuesday, February 25

Salina Central 59, Newton 28

Andover Central 47, Eisenhower 44

Andover 59, Goddard 33

Ark City 38, Valley Center 37

Thursday, February 27

Andover Central 59, Newton 40

Ark City 47, Eisenhower 40

Andover 54, Hutchinson 42

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 17 3

Andover Central10 2 12 8

Newton 9 3 11 9

Eisenhower 4 8 6 13

Salina Central 4 8 8 11

Ark City 2 10 5 15

Goddard 2 10 3 16

Friday, February 21

Salina Central 58, Goddard 54

Andover 53, Eisenhower 40

Andover Central 64, Ark City 40

Hutchinson 58, Newton 51

Tuesday, February 25

Newton 63, Salina Central 41

Andover Central 52, Eisenhower 49

Andover 72, Goddard 31

Valley Center 72, Ark City 38

Thursday, February 27

Andover Central 82, Newton 62

Eisenhower 52, Ark City 39

Andover 65, Hutchinson 54