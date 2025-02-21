PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 12 Recap

The Newton Lady Railer wrestling team lead the way for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II’s first venture into the 2025 postseason slate as the Lady Railers led the AVCTL II with 11 individual state qualifiers at last weekend’s regional tournament.

The Lady Railers’ 11 girls’ state qualifiers led the way of 38 different AVCTL II individual state qualifiers as Andover High and Arkansas City also had six each, Goddard and Eisenhower had four each while Salina Central had seven individuals qualify for the Class 5A state wrestling tournament.

The AVCTL II boys’ wrestling teams will see their regional wrestling action begin this weekend.

The AVCTL II basketball standings continue to be led by both Andover High teams as the basketball seasons head into the home stretch of the 2024-25 season.

The Andover Lady Trojans currently lead the AVCTL II with a 16-1, 10-1 record while Arkansas City is currently 2nd with a 14-3, 8-2 record. Salina Central’s Lady Mustangs are currently 5th with a 7-10, 4-6 record.

The Andover Trojan boys currently lead the AVCTL II boys’ standings with a 14-3, 10-0 record while Newton is currently 2nd with a 10-7, 8-2 record and Salina Central sits in 5th place with a 7-10, 3-7 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Andover Central 67-27 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Arkansas City 61-43 on Monday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Andover Central 59-54 on Friday. The Trojans defeated Arkansas City 71-29 on Monday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team placed 10th with 80.5 points and six state qualifiers in the Class 5A regional tournament on Saturday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 67-27 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Salina South 46-43 on Monday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 59-54 against Andover High on Friday. The Jaguars lost 58-55 against Salina South on Monday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished in 18th place as a team with 4.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with no state qualifiers.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Salina Central 46-31 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 61-43 against Andover on Monday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 59-46 against Salina Central on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 71-29 against Andover High on Monday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 11th as a team with 76.5 points and six state qualifiers in the Class 5A regional tournament on Saturday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Newton 43-32 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 55-46 against Salina Central on Monday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 61-50 against Newton on Friday. The Tigers defeated Salina Central 46-41 on Monday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 13th with 59.5 points and four state qualifiers in the Class 5A regional tournament on Saturday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Campus 37-26 on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Newton 46-34 on Monday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 56-46 against Campus on Friday. The Lions lost 60-47 against Newton on Monday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 15th place with 55.0 points and four state qualifiers in the Class 5A regional tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 43-32 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 46-34 against Goddard on Monday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 61-50 on Friday. The Railers defeated Goddard 60-47 on Monday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 3rd as a team with 167.5 points, 11 state qualifiers and three champions in the Class 5A regional tournament on Saturday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 46-31 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Eisenhower 55-46 on Monday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 59-46 on Friday. The Mustangs lost 46-41 against Eisenhower on Monday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 8th place as team with 98.0 points and seven state qualifiers on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 10 0 16 1

Ark City 8 2 14 3

Andover Central6 3 11 6

Salina Central 4 6 7 10

Eisenhower 3 6 6 11

Goddard 3 7 8 10

Newton 0 10 0 17

Friday, February 14

Ark City 46, Salina Central 31

Eisenhower 43, Newton 32

Andover 67, Andover Central 27

Goddard 37, Campus 26

Monday, February 17

Salina Central 55, Eisenhower 46

Andover 61, Ark City 43

Goddard 46, Newton 34

Andover Central 46, Salina South 43

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 10 0 14 3

Newton 8 2 10 7

Andover Central7 2 9 8

Eisenhower 3 6 5 11

Salina Central 3 7 7 10

Ark City 2 8 5 12

Goddard 2 8 3 14

Friday, February 14

Salina Central 59, Ark City 46

Newton 61, Eisenhower 50

Andover 59, Andover Central 54

Campus 56, Goddard 46

Monday, February 17

Eisenhower 46, Salina Central 41

Andover 71, Ark City 29

Newton 60, Goddard 47

Salina South 58, Andover Central 55

Tuesday, February 18

