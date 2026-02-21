PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 12 Recap

The postseason has begun for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II 2025-26 winter season as the AVCTL II girls’ wrestling teams competed in regional tournaments this past weekend and the AVCTL II boys’ wrestling teams will compete in regional tournaments this weekend.

The AVCTL II basketball teams are in the home stretch trying to secure better seedings in the upcoming sub-state tournaments that will begin in the next month.

Andover High continues to lead the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with an 11-9, 8-2 record whi8le Saina Central is in 2nd place at 12-8, 8-2 and Eisenhower is in third place with an 8-11, 7-2 record.

Andover High also leads the AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings with a 17-1, 10-0 record. The Lady Trojans are followed by Eisenhower (13-6, 7-2), Andover Central (12-8, 6-4) and Saina Central (10-10, 6-4).

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Andover Central 59-29 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Arkansas City 60-35 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Maize High 64-39 on Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 61-50 against Andover Central on Friday. The Trojans defeated Arkansas City 48-32 on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 68-53 against Maize on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 12th with 69.0 points and four state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 59-29 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Salina South 51-45 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Andover High 61-50 on Friday. The Jaguars lost 65-59 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished 17th with 43.5 points and four state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 45-37 against Salina Central on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 60-35 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 65-48 against Salina Central on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 48-32 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 6th with 106.0 points and nine state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional tournament on Saturday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Newton 51-24 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 58-36 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 69-41 on Friday. The Tigers lost 58-37 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wresting team finished 10th with 81.5 points and six state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 71-47 against Campus on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Newton 53-37 on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 54-52 against Campus on Friday. The Lions lost 58-54 against Newton on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 11th with 76.0 points and five state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 51-24 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 53-37 against Goddard on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 69-41 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Railers defeated Goddard 58-54 on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 3rd with 155.0 points and eight state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Arkansas City 45-37 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Eisenhower 58-36 on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 65-48 on Friday. The Mustangs defeated Eisenhower 58-37 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 7th with 102.5 points and five state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 10 0 17 1

Eisenhower 7 2 13 6

Andover Central6 4 12 8

Salina Central 6 4 10 10

Ark City 3 7 6 14

Goddard 3 8 8 10

Newton 0 11 1 19

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 8 2 11 9

Salina Central 8 2 12 8

Eisenhower 7 2 8 11

Andover Central6 4 8 11

Ark City 4 6 6 13

Goddard 1 9 1 15

Newton 1 10 1 20