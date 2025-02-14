PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 11 recap

The 2025 high school winter postseason begins today across the state of Kansas with high school girls’ wrestling teams competing in regional tournaments across the state.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League will have each of its seven schools competing in different girls’ regional wrestling tournaments around the area, which will conclude tomorrow (Saturday).

The AVCTL II boys’ wrestling teams will see their postseason tournaments begin next week while the AVCTL II basketball teams are all preparing for the homestretch during the regular season as the basketball sub-state tournaments will also occur within the coming month.

As the AVCTL II heads into the home stretch of the 2024-25 basketball regular season, the Andover High School Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams continue to lead the way in the AVCTL II. With both Salina Central teams sitting in the middle of the pack.

The Andover Trojan boys currently lead the AVCTL II with a 10-3, 8-0 record while Newton currently sits in 2nd place with an 8-7, 6-2 record. Salin Central currently sits in 5th place with a 6-9, 2-4 record.

The Andover Lady Trojans currently sit atop the AVCTL II girls’ standings with a 14-1, 8-0 record while Arkansas City sits in 2nd place with a 13-2, 7-1 record. Salina Central is currently in 4th place with a 6-9, 3-3 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Salina Central 84-28 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Maize South 67-45 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 68-41 on Friday. The Trojans defeated Maize South 66-48 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 140.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament. The Trojans were defeated 40-28 in an AVCTL II dual against Salina Central on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Newton 47-29 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Salian Central 55-49 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 62-51 against Newton on Friday. The Jaguars defeated Salina Central 70-61 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 21st place with 26.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Goddard 51-39 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Newton 46-40 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 45-41 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 66-35 against Newton on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team lost 30-24 in a dual on Thursday against Derby. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 130.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 67-41 against Derby on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Goddard 51-38 on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 55-43 against Derby on Friday. The Tigers lost 60-55 against Goddard on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 54.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 51-39 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 51-38 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 45-41 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Lions defeated Eisenhower 60-55 on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place with 201.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 47-29 against Andover Central on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 46-40 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team defeated Andover Central 62-51 on Friday. The Railers defeated Arkansas City 66-35 on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th with 123.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 84-28 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Mustangs lost 55-49 in overtime against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 68-41 against Andover High on Friday. The Mustangs lost 70-61 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team defeated Andover 40-28 in an AVCTL II dual on Thursday.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 8 0 14 1

Ark City 7 1 13 2

Andover Central6 2 10 4

Salina Central 3 5 6 9

Eisenhower 2 5 5 10

Goddard 2 7 6 10

Newton 0 8 0 15

Friday, February 7

Andover 84, Salina Central 28

Andover Central 47, Newton 29

Ark City 51, Goddard 39

Derby 67, Eisenhower 41

Tuesday, February 11

Andover Central 55, Salina Central 49 OT

Ark City 46, Newton 40

Eisenhower 51, Goddard 38

Andover 67, Maize South 45

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 8 0 10 3

Newton 6 2 8 7

Andover Central6 2 8 6

Eisenhower 2 5 4 10

Salina Central 2 6 6 9

Ark City 2 6 5 10

Goddard 2 7 3 12

Friday, February 7

Andover 68, Salina Central 41

Newton 62, Andover Central 51

Ark City 45, Goddard 41

Derby 55, Eisenhower 43

Tuesday, February 11

Andover Central 70, Salina Central 61

Newton 66, Ark City 35

Goddard 60, Eisenhower 55

Andover 66, Maize South 48