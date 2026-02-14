PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 11 Recap

The postseason has begun for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II in the 2025-26 winter season and the opening postseason tournament is familiar territory for AVCTLII teams as the opening postseason competition comes in girls’ wrestling and AVCTLII member Newton is hosting all six fellow league members at their site.

The boys’ wrestling regional tournaments will be competed next weekend while the boys’ and girls’ basketball postseason tournaments are in the coming month.

As the AVCTL II basketball teams prepare for the home stretch of the season, things in the AVCTL II basketball standings are like what they’ve been in recent weeks.

Andover High remains atop the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with a 10-7, 7-1 record, followed by Eisenhower at 7-9, 6-1 and Saina Central remains in third place with a 10-8, 6-2 record.

Andover High also is atop the AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings with a 14-1, 8-0 record. Eisenhower is in 2nd at 11-5, 5-1, Andover Central is in third with an 11-7, 6-2 record and Salina Central is in 4th place with an 8-10, 4-4 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Salina Central 69-31 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Maize South 54-40 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 46-43 against Salina Central on Friday. The Trojans lost 57-33 against Maize South on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Salina Central 46-25 on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team tied Valley Center 36-36 and defeated Andover Central 42-29. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 108.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Newton 51-30 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Salina Central 47-36 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 68-62 on Friday. The Jaguars lost 68-60 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team defeated Valley Center 46-30 on Thursday and lost 42-29 against Andover High. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 20th with 42.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Goddard 53-43 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Newton 54-32 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 50-34 on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Newton 60-49 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team will compete in the Newton regional on Saturday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 145.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 76-52 against Derby on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Goddard 62-37 on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 76-52 against Derby on Friday. The Tigers defeated Goddard 54-52 on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team will compete in the Newton regional on Saturday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 21st with 41.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 53-43 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 62-37 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 50-34 against Arkansas City on Friday. The Lions lost 54-52 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will compete in the Newton regional on Saturday. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 6th with 128.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 51-30 against Andover Central on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 54-32 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 68-62 against Andover Central on Friday. The Railers lost 60-49 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team will compete in the Newton regional on Saturday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 4th with 145.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 69-31 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Mustangs lost 47-36 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Andover High 46-43 on Friday. The Mustangs defeated Andover Central 68-60 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team will compete in the Newton regional on Saturday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 36-25 against Andover on Thursday.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 8 0 14 1

Eisenhower 5 1 11 5

Andover Central6 3 11 7

Salina Central 4 4 8 10

Ark City 3 5 6 12

Goddard 2 6 6 8

Newton 0 9 1 17

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 7 1 10 7

Eisenhower 6 1 7 9

Salina Central 6 2 10 8

Andover Central5 4 7 10

Ark City 4 4 6 11

Goddard 1 8 1 13

Newton 0 9 0 19