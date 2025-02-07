PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 10 recap

The city of Andover continues to control things in the winter 2024-25 season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II.

Andover High continues to sit atop both AVCTL II boys and girls standings as the teams head down the home stretch of the season while the Andover Central High School boys’ currently sit in 2nd place. Salina Central sits in 4th place in both the boys’ and girls’ standings.

The Andover Trojan boys currently lead the AVCTL II with a 9-3, 7-0 record while Andover Central sits in 2nd place with a 7-5, 5-1 record. Salina Central sits in 4th place with a 6-7, 2-4 record.

The Andover Lady Trojans lead the AVCTL II girls’ standings with a 12-1, 7-0 record while Arkansas City is in 2nd place with a 10-2, 5-1 record and Salina Central is in 4th with a 6-7, 3-3 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Newton 66-18 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 65-48 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 4th place at their own tournament with 82.5 points on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Andover Central 15-0 in a triangular dual on Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ wresting team finished 2nd with 160.0 points in their own tournament. The Trojans went 2-0 in a triangular at Andover Central on Thursday, defeating Andover Central 71-6 and Valley Center 49-29.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 57-49 against Wichita Southeast on Friday in the 2nd round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Dodge City 54-26 in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Goddard 51-41 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 52-43 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team got swept in a triangular it hosted on Thursday, falling 15-0 against Andover High and 9-6 against Valley Center. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team hosted a triangular on Thursday and got swept in both matches, losing 71-6 against Andover High and 60-16 against Valley Center.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Wichita Collegiate 65-32 on Friday in the second round of the Mulvane tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Mulvane 51-42 in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Eisenhower 49-17 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 70-27 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 10th place with 59.0 points in the Junction City tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team defeated Maize South 65-12 in a dual on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 49-17 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 70-27 on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 6th with 66.0 points on Friday in the Andover tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 44.0 points in the Andover tournament. The Tigers were defeated 59-15 by Salina Central in a dual on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated El Dorado 47-32 on Friday in the 2nd round of the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Lions lost 44-23 against Mill Valley in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Lions lost 51-41 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 52-43 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 19th place with 32.5 points in the Garden City tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 176.5 points in the Garden City tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 52-18 against Wichita East on Friday in the 2nd round of the Newton tournament. The Lady Railers lost 46-21 against Wichita Trinity in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Railers lost 66-18 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 65-48 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team won the Remington tournament on Friday with 159.0 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 14th place with 99.5 points in the Garden City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball lost 32-29 against Maize on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 69-48 against Maize on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 8th place with 64.0 points in the Junction City tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 17th place with 73.0 points in the Garden City tournament. The Mustangs finished in 6th with 105.5 points in the Junction City tournament. The Mustangs defeated Eisenhower 59-15 in a dual on Thursday.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 7 0 12 1

Ark City 5 1 10 2

Andover Central4 2 8 4

Salina Central 3 3 6 7

Eisenhower 1 4 4 8

Goddard 1 5 5 8

Newton 0 6 0 13

Friday, January 31

Goddard 47, El Dorado 32 – El Dorado tournament

Wichita SE 57, Andover Central 49 – McPherson tournament

Ark City 65, Wichita Collegiate 32 – Mulvane tournament

Wichita East 52, Newton 18 – Newton tournament

Saturday, February 1

Mill Valley 44, Goddard 23 – El Dorado tournament

Andover Central 54, Dodge City 26 – McPherson tournament

Wichita Trinity 46, Newton 31 – Newton tournament

Ark City 51, Mulvane 42 – Mulvane tournament

Tuesday, February 4

Andover Central 51, Goddard 41

Andover 66, Newton 18

Ark City 49, Eisenhower 17

Maize 32, Salina Central 29

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 7 0 9 3

Andover Central5 1 7 5

Newton 4 2 6 7

Salina Central 2 4 6 7

Eisenhower 2 4 4 9

Ark City 1 5 4 9

Goddard 1 6 2 11

Tuesday, February 4

Andover Central 52, Goddard 43

Andover 65, Newton 48

Eisenhower 70, Ark City 27

Maize 69, Salina Central 43