PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 10 Recap

Andover High continues to set the pace in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II basketball standings as the teams prepare for the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season.

The Trojans continue to lead the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with a 10-5, 7-0 while Eisenhower is in 2nd at 6-8, 5-1 and Salina Central is in third place with an 8-8, 4-2 record.

The Lady Trojans continue to lead the AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings with a 12-1, 7-0 record while Eisenhower is in 2nd at 10-4, 4-1 followed by Andover Central (9-7, 4-2) and Salina Central (8-8, 4-2).

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Newton 66-20 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 53-41 against Maize High on Friday in the final game of the Dodge City tournament of champions. The Trojans defeated Newton 65-53 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 4th with 76.5 points on Friday in the Andover tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team won the Andover tournament on Saturday with 162.0 points. The Trojans swept a triangular on Thursday, defeating Andover Central 64-12 and Valley Center 51-27.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 73-40 against Manhattan on Friday in the second round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Jaguars lost 61-32 against Shawnee Mission South on Saturday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Goddard 39-17 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 82-63 against Wichita Heights on Friday. The Jaguars defeated Goddard 51-42 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished 9th with 49.5 points on Friday in the Andover tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team lost two matches on Thursday in a triangular as they lost 64-12 against Andover High and 48-28 against Valley Center.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 44-35 against Conway Springs on Friday in the 2nd round of the Mulvane tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Campus 42-36 on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 56-27 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 69-55 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 3rd with 95.0 points on Friday in the Andover tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Hutchinson 56-18 on Thursday. …. The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Chanute tournament on Saturday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Salina South 36-32 on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas City 56-27 on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 55-50 against Salina South on Friday. The Tigers defeated Arkansas City 69-55 on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 5th with 70.0 points on Friday in the Andover tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 10th with 30.5 points on Saturday in the Andover tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Augusta 55-42 on Friday in the second round of the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Gardner-Edgerton 47-40 on Saturday. The Lady Lions lost 39-17 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 51-42 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament on Saturday. … – The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 12th with 110.5 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament. The Lions wrestled to a tie, 39-39, with Hutchinson on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 42-32 against Dodge City on Friday in the 2nd round of the Newton tournament. The Lady Railers lost 45-31 against Wichita Trinity on Saturday. The Lady Railers lost 66-20 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 82-34 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Friday. The Railers lost 64-53 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team won the Remington tournament with 194.0 points on Friday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 8th with 0.0 points on Friday in the Remington tournament. The Railers finished 11th with 113.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 64-57 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 71-54 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 7th with 81.0 points on Saturday in the Junction City tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 27th with 46.5 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 7 0 12 1

Eisenhower 4 1 10 4

Andover Central4 3 9 7

Salina Central 4 2 8 8

Goddard 2 4 6 6

Ark City 1 5 4 12

Newton 0 7 1 15

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 7 0 10 5

Eisenhower 5 1 6 8

Salina Central 4 2 8 8

Andover Central4 3 6 9

Ark City 2 4 4 11

Goddard 1 6 1 11

Newton 0 7 0 17