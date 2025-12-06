PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 1 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has seen some of its teams begin the 2025-26 winter season. The remainder of the teams will see action in the coming week.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week or when they will begin the 2025-26 season:

ANDOVER

The Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams opened the season on Friday in the Kansas City Piper tournament. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team is opening the season on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team opened its season Friday in the Valley Center tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar and Lady Jaguar basketball teams are opening the season on Friday in the Hutchinson tournament. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team opens the season on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team opened its season on Friday in the Valley Center tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Coffeyville 29-23 on Thursday to open the season. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team opened the season on Thursday with a 50-45 victory against Coffeyville. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team opens the season Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team opens its season on Saturday in the Arkansas City tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 50-34 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 72-45 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team is scheduled to open the season on January 3 in the Wichita Northwest tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team opened its season on Friday in the Pratt tournament.

GODDARD

The Lion and Lady Lion basketball teams opened the season Friday at Augusta. … The Lady Lion wrestling team opened its season on Friday in the Pratt tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team opens its season on Saturday in the Gardner-Edgerton tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team defeated Olathe East 42-40 on Thursday in the opening round of the Hays tournament. … The Railer boys’ basketball team opened the season on Thursday losing 69-33 against Blue Valley Northwest in the opening round of the Hays tournament. … The Lady Railer wrestling team is opening its season on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team opened its season on Friday in the Valley Center tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 48-45 against Hugoton on Thursday in the opening round of the Hays tournament. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Hugoton 72-51 on Thursday in the opening round of the Hays tournament. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team opened the season on Thursday losing a dual 48-43 against Maize/Maize South. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team opened the season on Thursday losing a dual, 61-10 against Maize High.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Salina Central 0 0 1 0

Arkansas City 0 0 1 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 1

Eisenhower 0 0 0 1

Tuesday, December 2

Maize South 50, Eisenhower 34

Thursday, December 4

Ark City 50, Coffeyville 45

Blue Valley Northwest 69, Newton 33 – Hays tournament

Salina Central 72, Hugoton 51 – Hays Tournament

Friday, December 5

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Winfield at Ark City

Goddard at Augusta

Newton at Hays Tournament

Saina Central at Hays Tournament

Saturday, December 6

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Newton at Hays Tournament

Salina Central at Hays tournament

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Arkansas City 0 0 1 0

Newton 0 0 1 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 1

Eisenhower 0 0 0 1

Tuesday, December 2

Maize South 72, Eisenhower 45

Thursday, December 4

Ark City 29 Coffeyville 23

Newton 42. Olathe East 40 – Hays tournament

Hugoton 48, Saina Central 45 – Hays tournament

Friday, December 5

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Winfield at Ark City

Goddard at Augusta

Newton at Hays Tournament

Salina Central at Hays Tournament

Saturday, December 6

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Newton at Hays Tournament

Salina Central at Hays tournament