Prep AVCTL II Week 14 recap

The 2024 fall season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II will play to its completion this Saturday when the Andover Central Jaguar football team competes in the Class 4A state championship football game.

The AVCTL II entered the second to last week of the 2024 fall season with two teams still alive, the Jaguars and the Eisenhower Tiger football team, who was still alive in the Class 5A playoffs.

The Jaguars kept the AVCTL II alive for the final week while the Tigers came up short as they lost their Class 5A state semifinal playoff game against Hays.

The Andover Central Lady Jaguar volleyball team won the 2024 AVCTL II volleyball title with an 11-1 record in AVCTL II action while the Jaguar soccer team also won the AVCTL II title with a 5-1 league record and a head-to-head victory against Newton to win the tiebreaker.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done this past week and this past season and what lies ahead this week:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 3-3 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 32-6, 10-2 record and was 2nd in the AVCTL II. … The Trojan soccer team finished the season with a 8-10, 4-2 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday with a 41-14 victory against Buhler in the Class 4A state semifinals. The Jaguars will play Bishop Miege this Saturday in the Class 4A state championship game. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 31-4, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL II title. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the season with an 11-7, 5-1 record and won the AVCTL II title thanks to a tiebreaker against Newton.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 2-4 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 15-18, 3-8 and was 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-11, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when it lost 24-14 against Hays in the Class 5A state playoff semifinals. The Tigers finished the season as the AVCTL II champions with a 9-3, 5-1 record. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-15, 7-5 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Tiger soccer team finished with a 7-9-1, 4-2 record and was third in the AVCTL II.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-3, 4-2 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-6 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lion soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-10, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II.

NEWTON

The Railer football team finished the 2024 season without a win and finished 0-9, 0-6 and 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 4-8 record and fifth in the AVCTL II. … The Railer soccer team finished the season with a 10-6-1, 5-1 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL II because it lost the head-to-head contest against Andover Central, who also finished 5-1 in AVCTL II action.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-11 record and was 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Mustang soccer team finished the season with a 1-15, 0-6 record and finished 7th in the AVCTL II.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 9 3

Andover Cent. 5 1 11 1

Goddard 4 2 6 3

Andover 3 3 4 5

Salina Central 2 4 4 5

Arkansas City 2 4 2 7

Newton 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 22

Hays 24, Eisenhower 14

Andover Central 41, Buhler 14

Saturday, November 30

Andover Central vs. Bishop Miege