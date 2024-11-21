Prep AVCTL II Week 13 recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II entered the 13th week of the 2024 high school fall sports season with two teams still alive looking for state championships.

The AVCTL II enters the 14th week of the 2024 fall season with the same two teams, the Andover Central Jaguar and Eisenhower Tiger football teams.

The Tigers will play in the semifinal round of the Class 5A playoffs this Friday night while the Jaguars will play in the semifinals of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done this past week and this past season and what lies ahead this week:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 3-3 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 32-6, 10-2 record and was 2nd in the AVCTL II. … The Trojan soccer team finished the season with a 8-10, 4-2 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team earned a 58-13 victory against Wellington Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Jaguars will host Buhler Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 4A playoffs. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 31-4, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL II title. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the season with an 11-7, 5-1 record and won the AVCTL II title thanks to a tiebreaker against Newton.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 2-4 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 15-18, 3-8 and was 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-11, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team earned a 44-14 victory against Topeka Seaman Friday in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Tigers advance to Friday’s semifinal round where they host Hays. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-15, 7-5 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Tiger soccer team finished with a 7-9-1, 4-2 record and was third in the AVCTL II.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-3, 4-2 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-6 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lion soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-10, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II.

NEWTON

The Railer football team finished the 2024 season without a win and finished 0-9, 0-6 and 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 4-8 record and fifth in the AVCTL II. … The Railer soccer team finished the season with a 10-6-1, 5-1 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL II because it lost the head-to-head contest against Andover Central, who also finished 5-1 in AVCTL II action.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-11 record and was 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Mustang soccer team finished the season with a 1-15, 0-6 record and finished 7th in the AVCTL II.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 9 2

Andover Cent. 5 1 10 1

Goddard 4 2 6 3

Andover 3 3 4 5

Salina Central 2 4 4 5

Arkansas City 2 4 2 7

Newton 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 15

Eisenhower 44, Topeka Seaman 14

Andover Central 58, Wellington 13

Friday, November 22

Hays at Eisenhower

Buhler at Andover Central