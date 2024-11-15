Prep AVCTL II Week 11 recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II entered the second round of the Kansas high school football playoffs with just two of its seven teams still alive.

After the second round, the AVCTL II still has those same two teams, the Andover Central Jaguars and the Eisenhower High School Tigers still alive and planning for state championship runs.

The Jaguars advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs this Friday night where they will play host to Wellington while the Tigers also advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs where they will play host to Topeka Seaman this Friday night.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done this past week and this past season and what lies ahead this week:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 3-3 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 32-6, 10-2 record and was 2nd in the AVCTL II. … The Trojan soccer team finished the season with a 8-10, 4-2 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 35-7 victory against Winfield in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Jaguars will host Wellington in the third round Friday night. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 31-4, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL II title. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the season with an 11-7, 5-1 record and won the AVCTL II title thanks to a tiebreaker against Newton.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 2-4 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 15-18, 3-8 and was 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-11, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 37-26 victory against Maize South in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Tigers will host Topeka Seaman Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinal round. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-15, 7-5 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Tiger soccer team finished with a 7-9-1, 4-2 record and was third in the AVCTL II.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-3, 4-2 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-6 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lion soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-10, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II.

NEWTON

The Railer football team finished the 2024 season without a win and finished 0-9, 0-6 and 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 4-8 record and fifth in the AVCTL II. … The Railer soccer team finished the season with a 10-6-1, 5-1 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL II because it lost the head-to-head contest against Andover Central, who also finished 5-1 in AVCTL II action.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-11 record and was 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Mustang soccer team finished the season with a 1-15, 0-6 record and finished 7th in the AVCTL II.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 8 2

Andover Cent. 5 1 9 1

Goddard 4 2 6 3

Andover 3 3 4 5

Salina Central 2 4 4 5

Arkansas City 2 4 2 7

Newton 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 8

Eisenhower 37, Maize South 26

Andover Central 35, Winfield 7

Friday, November 15

Topeka Seaman at Eisenhower

Wellington at Andover Central