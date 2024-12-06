PREP – AVCTL II Week 1 Winter recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II kicked off its 2024-25 winter season last night (Thursday, December 5th) with both Newton basketball team opening play in the Hays City Shootout while both Salina Central’s wrestling teams opened the season with duals at Maize High.

The rest of the AVCTL II basketball teams will begin their season tonight (Friday, December 6) at various locations around the state while the remainder of the AVCTL II wrestling teams will open their seasons at various times and locations.

Andover High School is looking to repeat its success in the AVCTL II and state from a year ago as both Andover basketball teams qualified for the Class 5A state tournament with the Lady Trojans finishing in 3rd place while the Trojan boys were eliminated in the first round.

The Andover boys’ wrestling team also finished 2nd in the Class 5A state tournament, one spot behind AVCTL II rival Goddard, who won the Class 5A state championship a year ago. The Newton Lady Railer wrestling team is the highest state squad from a year ago in this year’s AVCTL II field as the Lady Railers finished in 16th place in the 5A state tournament while Salina Central finished in 28th place.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past season and when they will begin the 2024-25 season:

ANDOVER

The Trojan boys’ basketball team qualified for last year’s Class 5A state tournament before eliminated in the opening round and finishing with a 19-4, 11-1 record and winning the 2024 AVCTL I regular season title. The Trojans will open the 2024-25 season Friday at Derby. … The Lady Trojan basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw it finish in 3rd place at the Class 3A state tournament after compiling a 24-1, 12-0 record and winning the AVCTL II regular season title. The Lady Trojans will open this season Friday at Derby. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place last season at the Class 5A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Friday at the Valley Center tournament. … The Lady Trojan wresting team finished in 42nd place at last year’s Class 5A state tournament and will open this season Saturday at the Valley Center tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Boys Basketball – The Jaguar boys’ basketball team compiled a 13-9, 10-2 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL II last season. The Jaguars will open this season on Friday by hosting Salina Central. … The Lady Jaguar basketball team finished tied with Salina Central for 2nd place in the AVCTL II last year after building a 9-12, 7-5 record. The Lady Jaguars will open this season Friday by hosting Saina Central. … The Jaguar boys’ wresting team finished in 23rd place in the Class 5A state tournament last season and will open this year Friday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team did not score any points in last year’s Class 5A state tournament and will open this season Saturday at the Valley Center tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog boys’ basketball team built a 6-12, 2-10 record last year and finished 6th in the AVCTL II. The Bulldogs will begin this season on Friday at Winfield. … The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished with an 8-13, 3-9 record last year in 6th place in the AVCTL II and will open the 2024-25 season Friday at Winfield. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished last season in 25th place in the Class 5A state tournament and will open this season Saturday when it hosts its annual tournament. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 51st place in last year’s Class 5A state tournament and will open this season Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger boys’ basketball team compiled an 8-13, 7-5 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL II. The Tigers will open the 2024-25 season Friday at Maize South. … The Lady Tiger basketball team finished the 2023-24 season with a 6-15, 2-10 record and in 7th place in the AVCTL II. The Lady Tigers will open this season Friday at Maize South. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished last season in 24th place in the Class 5A state tournament. The Tigers will open this season Saturday at the Pratt tournament. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 5A state tournament and will be looking for more this season, which begins Friday at the Pratt tournament.

GODDARD

The Lion boys’ basketball team finished last season with a 13-9, 8-4 record and in 3rd place in the AVCTL II. The Lions will begin the 2024-25 season Friday hosting Augusta. … The Lady Lion basketball team finished last season with a 9-12, 5-7 record in 5th place in the AVCTL II. The Lady Lions will open this season Friday hosting Augusta. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team is the Class 5A defending state champions and will open this season Saturday at the Gardner-Edgerton tournament. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 45th place last year at the Class 5A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Friday at the Pratt tournament.

NEWTON

The Railers opened the season Thursday, losing 48-43 against Hays High in the opening round of the Hays City Shootout. The Railers will play Hays TMP tonight in the 2nd round. The Railers finished the 2023-24 season with a 2-18, 0-12 record in the AVCTL I. The Lady Railers opened the season Thursday night falling 67-29 against Hays High in the 2024 Hays City Shootout. The Lady Railers will play Olathe East in the 2nd round. The Lady Railers finished the 2023-24 season with a 3-17, 2-10 record in the AVCTL I. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place in last year’s Class 5A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Friday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished in 16th place in the Class 5A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Saturday at the McPherson tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang boys’ basketball team finished last season with a 6-15, 3-9 record in 5th place in the AVCTL II. The Mustangs will open this season on Friday at Andover Central. … The Lady Mustang basketball team finished last season with a 9-12, 7-5 record and tied for 2nd in the AVCTL II. The Lady Mustangs will open this season on Friday at Andover Central. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 55-19 against Maize in the season opener Thursday. The Mustangs finished in 7th place in last year’s Class 5A state tournament. … The Lady Mustangs wrestling team lost 42-28 against Maize in the season opener Thursday. The Lady Mustangs finished in 28th place at last year’s Class 5A state tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 1 0 0

Thursday, December 5

Hays 67, Newton 29 – Hays Tournament

Friday, December 6

Newton vs. Olathe East – Hays Tournament

Andover at Derby

Eisenhower at Maize South

Salina Central at Andover Central

Ark City at Winfield

Augusta at Goddard

Saturday, December 7

Newton at Hays Tournament

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 1 0 0

Thursday, December 5

Hays 48, Newton 43- Hays Tournament

Friday, December 6

Newton vs. Hays TMP – Hays Tournament

Andover at Derby

Eisenhower at Maize South

Salina Central at Andover Central

Ark City at Winfield

Augusta at Goddard

Saturday, December 7

Newton at Hays Tournament