PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 9 Recap

With the Kansas high school sports season entering into its second week of the 2025 Spring postseason, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is down to just three teams left competing in softball, baseball and soccer. One team in each sport.

The AVCTL II is represented by the Salina Central Lady Mustangs in the Class 5A state softball tournament while Eisenhower High School will represent the AVCTL II in the Class 5A state baseball tournament and the Eisenhower Lady Tigers are the only AVCTL II soccer team left alive after the first week of the regional tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 11-5 against Hays in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 15-12 record. … The Trojan baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost in the Class 5A regional championship game 2-1 against Hays. The Trojans had defeated Maize South 7-1 in the opening round but finished the season with a 15-12 record after losing to Hays in the championship game. … The Lady Trojan soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday after a 3-2 loss against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Trojans finished the season with an 8-8-1 overall record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 13-1 against Great Bend in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with an 8-18 record. … The Jaguar baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 2-1 against Valley Center in the Class 5A regional championship game. The Jaguars had played their way into the championship game with a 5-4 victory against Topeka Seaman in the opening round. The Jaguars finished the season with an 11-15 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team kept its season alive on Monday with a 3-2 victory against Great Bend. The Lady Jaguars saw their season end on Wednesday when they lost 4-2 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the second round of the regional tournament. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 12-6-0 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 7-19 record. … The Bulldog baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 10-0 against Great Bend in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-19 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday after a 12-0 loss against Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 5-12-0 overall record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 7-3 against Topeka Seaman in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the season with an 11-16 record. … The Tiger baseball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory against Hutchinson in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament and a 2-0 victory against Bishop Carroll in the championship game. … The Lady Tiger soccer team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 7-0 victory against Topeka West in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Tigers won the regional championship on Thursday with a 4-0 victory against Hays.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 11-4 against Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 7-18 record. … The Lion baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 8-0 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lions finished the season with an 8-17 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 7-2 against Hutchinson in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 8-9 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 16-1 against Salina South in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Railers finished the season with a 15-10 record. … The Railer baseball team finished the season with a 5-19 record. … The Lady Railer soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 8-0 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Railers finished the season with a 4-13-0 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament when they won a Class 5A regional tournament on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Emporia 8-0 in the regional opener before defeating cross-town rival Salina South 15-8 in the championship game. … The Mustang baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 5-2 against Valley Center in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Mustangs finished the season with a 17-10 record. … The Lady Mustang soccer team finished the season with an 0-14-1 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 9 3 21 7

Andover 9 3 15 14

Newton 6 6 11 15

Eisenhower 5 5 10 15

Andover Cent. 4 6 8 15

Goddard 5 7 7 18

Ark City 2 10 7 19

Tuesday, May 20

Salina Central 8, Emporia 0

Salina Central 15, Salina South 8

Salina South 16, Newton 1

Maize South 11, Goddard 4

Great Bend 13, Andover Central 1

Topeka Seaman 7, Eisenhower 3

Wednesday, May 21

Hays 11, Andover 5

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 16 10

Andover 7 3 13 11

Salina Central 8 4 17 10

Andover Cent. 8 4 11 13

Goddard 5 7 8 16

Ark City 2 10 7 19

Newton 1 11 5 14

Wednesday, May 21

Valley Center 5, Salina Central 2

Andover 7, Maize South 1

Hays 2, Andover 1

Bishop Carroll 8, Goddard 0

Great Bend 10, Ark City 0

Eisenhower 4, Hutchinson 2

Eisenhower 2, Bishop Carroll 0

Andover Central 5, Topeka Seaman 4

Valley Center 2, Andover Central 1

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 6 0 0 17 0 0

Andover Cent. 5 1 0 12 6 0

Andover 4 2 0 7 9 1

Goddard 3 3 0 8 9 0

Newton 2 4 0 4 13 0

Ark City 1 5 0 5 12 0

Salina Central 0 6 0 0 14 1

Monday, May 19

Maize South 12, Ark City 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3, Andover 2

Andover Central 3, Great Bend 1

Tuesday, May 20

Bishop Carroll 8, Newton 0

Eisenhower 8, Topeka West 0

Hutchinson 7, Goddard 2

Wednesday, May 21

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4, Andover Central 2